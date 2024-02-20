News
What Makes Radhika Madan A Rising Star

What Makes Radhika Madan A Rising Star

By NAMRATA THAKKER
February 20, 2024 15:49 IST
Photograph: Kind courtesy Radhika Madan/Instagram

Besides Rashmika Mandanna, this year's Forbes 30 Under 30 achievers list also features Radhika Madan from the showbiz world.

The talented actress, who started her acting career from the small screen, has come a long way and successfully carved her niche in the Hindi film industry.

Namrata Thakker tells us just what makes her a rising star.

 

IMAGE: Radhika Madan and Shakti Arora in Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi.

At 19, Radhika made her acting debut in the television show Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi.

 

IMAGE: Sanya Malhotra and Radhika Madan in Pataakha.

In 2018, she left television to make her Bollywood debut in Vishal Bhardwaj's quirky Pataakha, opposite Sanya Malhotra.

The film earned her the Screen Award for Best Female Debut.

 

IMAGE: Radhika Madan in Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota.

Her second outing Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival and won the People's Choice Award.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Radhika Madan/Instagram

Radhika looks stunning in a black power-suit as she attends the Emmys 2023.

She is the youngest from India to be on the jury at the International Emmys.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Radhika Madan/Instagram

With her ITA Best Actor Award in Original Film for Kacchey Limbu.

In 2020, she played Irrfan Khan's daughter in Angrezi Medium.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Radhika Madan/Instagram

Enjoying chai time and some snuggles with her fur buddy.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Radhika Madan/Instagram

No European holiday is complete without having some yummy dessert for breakfast.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Radhika Madan/Instagram

Radhika with her forever Valentine!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Radhika Madan/Instagram

Ms Madan with her Rising Star of India trophy which she won at the GlobalSpa Awards 2023.

Last year, Radhika won three awards, including a style award and the Best Actor award at the UK Asian Film Festival for her movie Sanaa.

 

IMAGE: Radhika Madan in Feels Like Ishq.

This year, she will be seen opposite Akshay Kumar in Sarfira, a remake of the critically acclaimed Tamil movie, Soorarai Pottru.

NAMRATA THAKKER / Rediff.com
