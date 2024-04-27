News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Kejriwal in jail, wife holds massive roadshow in Delhi

Kejriwal in jail, wife holds massive roadshow in Delhi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
April 27, 2024 19:59 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is a "sher" (lion) and nobody can break him, said his wife Sunita Kejriwal as she held her maiden Lok Sabha poll roadshow in support of the AAP's East Delhi candidate on Saturday evening.

IMAGE: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita holds her maiden Lok Sabha poll roadshow in support of the AAP's East Delhi candidate. Photograph: @AamAadmiParty/X

Standing through the sunroof of a vehicle, Sunita Kejriwal greeted voters in the Kondli area of East Delhi constituency with folded hands.

She said the Delhi chief minister was jailed because he built schools, provided free electricity and opened Mohalla Clinics.

 

"We will vote to remove dictatorship and save democracy," Sunita Kejriwal said.

With Arvind Kejriwal behind bars in a money laundering case, his wife will spearhead the AAP's poll campaign and hold roadshows, including one in West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency on Sunday, according to party leaders.

Sunita Kejriwal will also campaign for AAP candidates in South Delhi and New Delhi constituencies as well as in Gujarat, Haryana and Punjab, the party leaders said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
If Kejriwal's Government Is Dismissed...
If Kejriwal's Government Is Dismissed...
When Will Kejriwal Government Fall?
When Will Kejriwal Government Fall?
Tyranny won't work: Sunita Kejriwal at INDIA rally
Tyranny won't work: Sunita Kejriwal at INDIA rally
Big win for Go First lessors
Big win for Go First lessors
PIX: McGurk, Stubbs run riot as Delhi Capitals wallop Mumbai
PIX: McGurk, Stubbs run riot as Delhi Capitals wallop Mumbai
3 Indian women killed in horrific accident in US
3 Indian women killed in horrific accident in US
Yes Bank Q4 profit doubles to Rs 452 crore
Yes Bank Q4 profit doubles to Rs 452 crore
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

Sunita Kejriwal set to replace husband as Delhi CM?

Sunita Kejriwal set to replace husband as Delhi CM?

'You can never write off Arvind Kejriwal'

'You can never write off Arvind Kejriwal'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances