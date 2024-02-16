What Gives Alia Goosebumps

'When I saw Poacher, I couldn't stop watching it! It's a binge and how!'

Alia Bhatt lends her star heft to the wildlife crime series Poacher, as she steps in as its Executive Producer.

The film, directed by Richie Mehta (who earlier directed the Emmy-winning Delhi Crime), and starring Nimisha Sajayan (The Great Indian Kitchen, Nayattu), Roshan Mathew (Moothon, Darlings) and Dibyendu Bhattacharya (Rocket Boys), is already winning raves across film festivals.

"I first met Richie in 2022, when I was very pregnant and just about to pop. We spoke about everything under the sun like parenting, cinema, art...and in that meeting, he took me through the world of Poacher," Alia says.

Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com and Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com bring back interesting moments from the trailer launch in Mumbai.

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Roshan Matthew, Richie Mehta and Alia Bhatt.

"The show really moved me," Alia says, and explains why.

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Richie Mehta and Alia Bhatt.

What drew Alia to Poacher?

"There's so much!" she exclaims. "For starters, the performances. Nimisha, Roshan and Dibyendu sir are just fantastic! I'm forever a fan of theirs."

"In the end of the trailer, the way you see every animal, that gives me goosebumps."

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Alia Bhatt, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Richie Mehta and Roshan Matthew.

"I am generally drawn to true stories. The fictional dramatisation of facts is perhaps the most truthful way of talking about our world. The best version of a story-teller is one who's trying to make the world a better place," Richie says.

He shares more thoughts about the series here.

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Dibyendu Bhattacharya and Roshan Matthew.

"Nimisha is an incredibly exciting actor to work with because she's so unpredictable. You can't go in with a set plan about how to play your character because Nimisha will break that for you," Roshan says about his friend and co-star in Poacher.

"She's great to play acting tennis with in a scene!"

