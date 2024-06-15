News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » What Makes Janhvi Sparkle

What Makes Janhvi Sparkle

By REDIFF MOVIES
June 15, 2024 11:13 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Vaani gets phone-busy... Sonal on a holiday...Harshvardhan studies for his exams...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

Manish Malhotra shares a picture of Janhvi Kapoor and writes, 'STRIKING and SPARKLING in our pearl and muted gold sequin blazer and trousers.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vaani Kapoor/Instagram

Vaani Kapoor juggles between her phones.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonal Chauhan/Instagram

Where is Sonal Chauhan holidaying?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mallika Sherawat/Instagram

Mallika Sherawat shares a red hot throwback picture.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

'Cuppa CofFee, book and Me. Only at @begreenr Waiting for You'll to come,' writes Karishma Tanna.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepti Naval/Instagram

Deepti Naval shares a picture with Dimple Kapadia and writes, 'Dimple and I ... at our favourite haunt -- Sitara in Palchaan.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Harshvardhan Rane/Instagram

Harshvardhan Rane's film Dange has inspired him to go back to college. The actor has now enrolled in a Psychology (Honours) programme; and he's preparing for his exams.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
'No Age Barrier In Relationships'
'No Age Barrier In Relationships'
Ready For Some Pyaar On OTT?
Ready For Some Pyaar On OTT?
A Peek Into Sharvari's FABULOUS Life!
A Peek Into Sharvari's FABULOUS Life!
Coach hails Germany's unity after biggest Euro win
Coach hails Germany's unity after biggest Euro win
HC orders Sunita to take down Kejriwal's court video
HC orders Sunita to take down Kejriwal's court video
USA qualify for 2026 T20 WC after ousting Pakistan
USA qualify for 2026 T20 WC after ousting Pakistan
Nitish brought shame when he touched Modi's feet: PK
Nitish brought shame when he touched Modi's feet: PK

More like this

Why Kiara Got Emotional

Why Kiara Got Emotional

Pregnant Richa Chadha Gets Cravings

Pregnant Richa Chadha Gets Cravings

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances