What Makes Janhvi Sparkle

Vaani gets phone-busy... Sonal on a holiday...Harshvardhan studies for his exams...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

Manish Malhotra shares a picture of Janhvi Kapoor and writes, 'STRIKING and SPARKLING in our pearl and muted gold sequin blazer and trousers.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vaani Kapoor/Instagram

Vaani Kapoor juggles between her phones.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonal Chauhan/Instagram

Where is Sonal Chauhan holidaying?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mallika Sherawat/Instagram

Mallika Sherawat shares a red hot throwback picture.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

'Cuppa CofFee, book and Me. Only at @begreenr Waiting for You'll to come,' writes Karishma Tanna.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepti Naval/Instagram

Deepti Naval shares a picture with Dimple Kapadia and writes, 'Dimple and I ... at our favourite haunt -- Sitara in Palchaan.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Harshvardhan Rane/Instagram

Harshvardhan Rane's film Dange has inspired him to go back to college. The actor has now enrolled in a Psychology (Honours) programme; and he's preparing for his exams.