Why Kiara Got Emotional

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

Kiara Advani, who made her acting debut with 2014's Fugly, completed a decade in the industry on Thursday, June 13, 2024, making her post an emotional video on social media.

The video begins with Kiara telling her team that she 'used to do shows' for her family, giving them a glimpse of one of her childhood performances.

She cut a cake decorated with pictures of the characters she's played over the years, and interacted with fans.

Kiara captions the post: '13th June 2014. 10 years and it feels like it was just yesterday.. I'm still that girl, deep down in my heart who gets excited to perform for her family.. only now my family is much bigger as each one of you is a part of it.

'Grateful for all the blessings, the prayers, the love, the dreams, the experiences, the memories, the smiles, the tears, the learnings, the journey, the movies, the characters I get to play, my directors, producers, co-actors, mentors, teachers, critics, the audience, my family, my fans and to each one of you who has made this dream come true! Thank you for your continued support and love.'

Sidharth Malhotra congratulated his wife on his Instagram stories: 'Cheers to a decade of hard work, love, and passion! Keep shining.'

Kiara will be seen next in S Shankar's political action thriller Game Changer, opposite Ram Charan.

She will also join the YRF spy universe in the Hrithik Roshan-starrer WAR 2, which also features RRR actor Jr NTR.

Then, there's Don 3 lined up, where she will star alongside Ranveer Singh.