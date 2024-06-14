News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Why Kiara Got Emotional

Why Kiara Got Emotional

Source: ANI
June 14, 2024 13:11 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

Kiara Advani, who made her acting debut with 2014's Fugly, completed a decade in the industry on Thursday, June 13, 2024, making her post an emotional video on social media.

The video begins with Kiara telling her team that she 'used to do shows' for her family, giving them a glimpse of one of her childhood performances.

She cut a cake decorated with pictures of the characters she's played over the years, and interacted with fans.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

Kiara captions the post: '13th June 2014. 10 years and it feels like it was just yesterday.. I'm still that girl, deep down in my heart who gets excited to perform for her family.. only now my family is much bigger as each one of you is a part of it.

'Grateful for all the blessings, the prayers, the love, the dreams, the experiences, the memories, the smiles, the tears, the learnings, the journey, the movies, the characters I get to play, my directors, producers, co-actors, mentors, teachers, critics, the audience, my family, my fans and to each one of you who has made this dream come true! Thank you for your continued support and love.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

Sidharth Malhotra congratulated his wife on his Instagram stories: 'Cheers to a decade of hard work, love, and passion! Keep shining.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

Kiara will be seen next in S Shankar's political action thriller Game Changer, opposite Ram Charan.

She will also join the YRF spy universe in the Hrithik Roshan-starrer WAR 2, which also features RRR actor Jr NTR.

Then, there's Don 3 lined up, where she will star alongside Ranveer Singh.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
'People Want To Watch Sunshine Films'
'People Want To Watch Sunshine Films'
The FABULOUS Life Of Kiara Advani!
The FABULOUS Life Of Kiara Advani!
Kiara To Star In Don 3
Kiara To Star In Don 3
SC notice to Centre, NTA for CBI probe in NEET exam
SC notice to Centre, NTA for CBI probe in NEET exam
As food items get costlier, inflation rises to 2.61%
As food items get costlier, inflation rises to 2.61%
Royal Raashii
Royal Raashii
The Coolest Daddy In The World
The Coolest Daddy In The World

More like this

Why Is Everyone Searching For Kiara?

Why Is Everyone Searching For Kiara?

Why Kiara Always Steals The Limelight

Why Kiara Always Steals The Limelight

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances