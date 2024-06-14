News
Pregnant Richa Chadha Gets Cravings

Pregnant Richa Chadha Gets Cravings

By REDIFF MOVIES
June 14, 2024 16:29 IST
Film folk queued up to watch Kartik Aaryan perform in his first biopic, Chandu Champion, directed by Kabir Khan, at a screening in Mumbai.

Richa Chadha is in the mood for a movie.

 

Ananya Panday smiles for the camera.

 

Kartik's Freddy co-actor Alaya F turns up to cheer for him.

 

Vidya Balan.

 

Sharvari picks her favourite way to celebrate her birthday eve.

 

Alizeh Agnihotri.

 

Rasika Dugal.

 

Saiee Manjrekar.

 

Isabelle Kaif.

 

Did Kartik Aaryan nail his performance? Read our review.

 

Director Kabir Khan and wife Mini Mathur with Murlikant Petkar on whose life Chandu Champion is based.

 

Tiger Shroff.

 

Jankee Parekh and Nakuul Mehta.

 

Sunny Kaushal has a release this Friday too.

 

Gaurav Kapoor and Angad Bedi.

 

Cyrus Sahukar.

 

Ahan Shetty.

 

Jatin Sarna.

 

Mihir Ahuja.

 

Dino Morea.

 

Saqib Saleem.

 

Mini Mathur's bestie Maria Goretti arrives with her family: Husband Arshad Warsi and their kids, Zeke and Zene Zoe.

 

Shruti Seth and Danish Aslam.

 

Vineet Kumar Singh.

 

Yashpal Sharma.

 

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari

 

Abbas and Mustan.

 

Gauri Shinde, Vijay Krishna Acharya and R Balki.

 

Imtiaz Ali.

 

Vishal Bhardwaj.

 

Aanand L Rai.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

REDIFF MOVIES
