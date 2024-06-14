News
A Peek Into Sharvari's FABULOUS Life!

A Peek Into Sharvari's FABULOUS Life!

By NAMRATA THAKKER
June 14, 2024 12:45 IST
Sharvari, who is currently basking in the success of her latest release Munjya, turns a year older on June 14.

As the talented actress celebrates her 28th birthday, we take a peek into her FABULOUS life through her Instagram feed!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari/Instagram

Sharvari looks gorgeous in black while flaunting her new pair of sandals for a footwear photo shoot.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari/Instagram

Caught candid in her Audrey Hepburn era!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari/Instagram

Celebrating New Year's Eve with her favourite people!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari/Instagram

Enjoying some yummy Diwali snacks before heading out for a house party.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari/Instagram

Sundays are all about spending time with Miso!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari/Instagram

Mirror, mirror on the wall, Sharvari is definitely the prettiest of them all...*wink wink*

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari/Instagram

Channelling her inner Marathi mulgi and slaying it!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari/Instagram

Our birthday excited to spot wild animals on her safari tour at the Penchant National Park.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari/Instagram

When you're holidaying in the Maldives, you ought to pose for pictures and do touristy stuff!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari/Instagram

Having fun on the Bunty Aur Babli 2 sets with co-star Rani Mukerji.

NAMRATA THAKKER / Rediff.com
