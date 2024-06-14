A Peek Into Sharvari's FABULOUS Life!

Sharvari, who is currently basking in the success of her latest release Munjya, turns a year older on June 14.
As the talented actress celebrates her 28th birthday, we take a peek into her FABULOUS life through her Instagram feed!
Sharvari looks gorgeous in black while flaunting her new pair of sandals for a footwear photo shoot.
Caught candid in her Audrey Hepburn era!
Celebrating New Year's Eve with her favourite people!
Enjoying some yummy Diwali snacks before heading out for a house party.
Sundays are all about spending time with Miso!
Mirror, mirror on the wall, Sharvari is definitely the prettiest of them all...*wink wink*
Channelling her inner Marathi mulgi and slaying it!
Our birthday excited to spot wild animals on her safari tour at the Penchant National Park.
When you're holidaying in the Maldives, you ought to pose for pictures and do touristy stuff!
Having fun on the Bunty Aur Babli 2 sets with co-star Rani Mukerji.