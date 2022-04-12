News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Laxmi Raai's Maldives Holiday Pix

Laxmi Raai's Maldives Holiday Pix

By Rediff Movies
April 12, 2022 14:35 IST
Like almost *everyone* in Bollywood, Laxmi Raai picks the Maldives as her holiday destination.

The actress makes some pretty pictures as she poses against the blue, soothing, water of the Indian Ocean.

Please click on the images for a look at Laxmi Raai's holiday pix.

 

IMAGE: Taking in the beaches of the Maldives.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Laxmi Raai/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Black sure suits Laxmi.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Laxmi Raai/Instagram

 

IMAGE: She is all heart for the sunset.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Laxmi Raai/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Her best profile?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Laxmi Raai/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Looking beyond the horizon.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Laxmi Raai/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Glowing in the sun.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Laxmi Raai/Instagram

 

 

 
Rediff Movies
