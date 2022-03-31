Katrina-Vicky's Beach Holiday

The honeymoon continues for Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal.
The couple recently shared pictures on a yacht in an undisclosed location.
Is Kat visiting her 'Happy Place' again?
Well, whether it is the Maldives or not, Kat-Vik sure look happy.
Please click on the images for a look at our favourite Bolly couple.
IMAGE: Katrina and Vicky soak up the sun.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram
IMAGE: Katrina doesn't mind getting a tan but covers her face with a Christian Dior visor and sunglasses.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram
IMAGE: Is this where the couple are staying?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram