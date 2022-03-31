News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Katrina-Vicky's Beach Holiday

Katrina-Vicky's Beach Holiday

By Rediff Movies
March 31, 2022 14:55 IST
The honeymoon continues for Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal.

The couple recently shared pictures on a yacht in an undisclosed location.

Is Kat visiting her 'Happy Place' again?

Well, whether it is the Maldives or not, Kat-Vik sure look happy.

Please click on the images for a look at our favourite Bolly couple.

 

IMAGE: Katrina and Vicky soak up the sun.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Katrina doesn't mind getting a tan but covers her face with a Christian Dior visor and sunglasses.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Is this where the couple are staying?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

 

 

 
Rediff Movies
