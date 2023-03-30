Kajol-Raai Laxmi Cheer Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn's latest directorial venture Bholaa has opened to good reviews.

The night before it released in theatres, he took his family to a special screening of the film.

Ajay, who turns 54 on Sunday, April 2, packs in a lot of action-packed scenes in Bholaa.

Kajol arrives with Raai Laxmi, who has a sensational dance number in Bholaa, Paan Dukaniya.

Yug Devgn watched the film too.

Kajol's mum Tanuja was there as was...

...Ajay's mother Veena Devgan...

... and Ajay's sister Neelam Devgan Gandhi.

Her son Daanish Gandhi assisted his mama on Bholaa.

Kajol's uncle Deb Mukherjee with wife Amrit and niece Sharbani Mukherjee.

Deepak Dobriyal's villainous character Ashwatthama is the highlight of the film.

Deepak with wife Lara Bhalla.

Vineet Kumar has a pivotal role in Bholaa.

Sanjay Kapoor with son Jahaan.

Paan Dukaniya is sung by Kanika Kapoor, seen here with husband Gautam Hathiramani.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar