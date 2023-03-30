News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Ready For This Super Fun Bollywood Quiz?

Ready For This Super Fun Bollywood Quiz?

By SUKANYA VERMA
March 30, 2023 12:40 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

The first quarter of 2023 draws to an end but our fun and filmi Bollywood quiz goes on and on.

Ready for a round?

All you have to do is identify the correct movie from the options listed below.

You have to answer each question to move on to the next.

 
A. Gangster
B. Woh Lamhe
C. Raaz: The Mystery Continues
  A. Gangster
 
A. Love
B. Ek Ladka Ek Ladki
C. Saajan
  C. Saajan
 
A. Thakshak
B. Hera Pheri
C. Astitva
  A. Thakshak
 
A. Lootera
B. Darr
C. Arjun Pandit
  B. Darr
 
A. Kalyug
B. Awarapan
C. Paap
  B. Awarapan
 
A. Raman Raghav 2.0
B. Raazi
C. Uri: The Surgical Strike
  A. Raman Raghav 2.0
 
A. Dulhe Raja
B. Gupt
C. Laadla
  C. Laadla
 
A. Vinashak
B. Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi
C. Ziddi
  B. Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi
 
A. Tu Chor Main Sipahi
B. Surakshaa
C. Aashik Awara
  C. Aashik Awara
 
A. Kisna: The Warrior Poet
B. Parched
C. Marigold
  A. Kisna: The Warrior Poet
 
  
Please CLICK here to play the Quiz

 

Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SUKANYA VERMA / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
Tabu's Chemistry With Ajay Devgn Works!
Tabu's Chemistry With Ajay Devgn Works!
'Why don't you call Salman a TV actor?'
'Why don't you call Salman a TV actor?'
'No actor is happy professionally'
'No actor is happy professionally'
High intensity blast in Kathua, live grenade found
High intensity blast in Kathua, live grenade found
IPL: A big-ticket clash, an old format and new rules
IPL: A big-ticket clash, an old format and new rules
Ramzan Recipe: Chocolate Dates
Ramzan Recipe: Chocolate Dates
HC quashes journo's complaint against Salman, bodyguard
HC quashes journo's complaint against Salman, bodyguard

More like this

'Film music is not base of my success'

'Film music is not base of my success'

'I don't like to be free'

'I don't like to be free'

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances