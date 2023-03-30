Ready For This Super Fun Bollywood Quiz?

Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

The first quarter of 2023 draws to an end but our fun and filmi Bollywood quiz goes on and on.

Ready for a round?

All you have to do is identify the correct movie from the options listed below.

You have to answer each question to move on to the next.

A. Gangster B. Woh Lamhe C. Raaz: The Mystery Continues A. Gangster A. Love B. Ek Ladka Ek Ladki C. Saajan C. Saajan A. Thakshak B. Hera Pheri C. Astitva A. Thakshak A. Lootera B. Darr C. Arjun Pandit B. Darr A. Kalyug B. Awarapan C. Paap B. Awarapan A. Raman Raghav 2.0 B. Raazi C. Uri: The Surgical Strike A. Raman Raghav 2.0 A. Dulhe Raja B. Gupt C. Laadla C. Laadla A. Vinashak B. Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi C. Ziddi B. Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi A. Tu Chor Main Sipahi B. Surakshaa C. Aashik Awara C. Aashik Awara A. Kisna: The Warrior Poet B. Parched C. Marigold A. Kisna: The Warrior Poet

Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com