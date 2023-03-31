Romance Meets Avatar On OTT This Week

It's raining sequels and true stories on OTT this week. Sukanya Verma lists everything you can watch.

Avatar: The Way of Water

Where to watch? Rent on Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

After breaking box office records, James Cameron's sequel to his 2009 classic about the Na’vis under attack by humans is ready to hit our television screens.

Murder Mystery 2

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

Sequel fever continues in Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston's stint as sleuths on an international mission to rescue their friend. Part of the attraction is seeing Jen in a Manish Malhotra lehenga.

Gaslight

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: Hindi

A princess returns to her ancestral home in hopes of reuniting with her father only to find him mysteriously AWOL. Something is rotten yet everyone insists she's imagining things.

Kill Boksoon

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Korean (with subtitles)

Cannes winner and Crash Course Romance's Jeon Do-yeon juggles between mum and assassin in this exciting new offering on Netflix.

Shehzada

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Hindi

Babies exchanged at birth, one grows up to be rich, another poor until the truth dawns on all in the Kartik Aaryan led remake of Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

Sridevi Shoban Babu

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: Telugu (with subtitles)

A couple as different as chalk and cheese fall in love but a property dispute between their families threatens to ruin their romance.

Faraaz

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Hindi

Hansal Mehta's hostage drama, based on true events from 2016 starring Aditya Rawal and newcomer Zahaan Kapoor, examines the ideology of hate through the prism of religion.

Mr King

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Telugu (with subtitles)

Cousins fall for a whiz kid working as a RJ while finishing his science thesis ensuing in a crazy love triangle.

Boston Strangler

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: English

Keira Knightley plays a reporter breaking an important story about a serial killer rechristened the Boston Strangler while fighting sexism in 1960s in this drama based on a real-life story.

Amigos

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Telugu (with subtitles)

A man obsessed with finding his doppelganger unearths not one but two lookalikes only to have his enthusiasm get the better of him.

Tetris

Where to watch? Apple TV+

Language: English

In this biopic about Henk Roger's battle to win rights over the 1988 video game, Taron Egerton comes out tops.

Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Hindi

Anurag Kashyap explores young love across two storylines in London and Dalhousie in a bid to highlight 'Mohabbat Se Hi Toh Kranti Aayegi'.

The Power

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

Naomi Alderman's feminist sci-fi novel about teenage girls developing elocuting powers at will turns into a OTT Web series led by the talented Toni Collette.

War Sailor

Where to watch? Norwegian (with subtitles)

Language: Netflix

Set against the backdrop of World War II, a pair of Norwegian sailors must overcome extreme challenges while dragged into a war they never wished to be a part of.

Prom Pact

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: English

It's the season of proms as pride and prejudice collide in this teenybopper rom-com about a high school nerd and all-star jock realising there's more to each other than meets the eye.