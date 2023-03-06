Why Janhvi's Film With NTR Jr Is Special

It's raining birthdays and anniversaries this weekend!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor unravels the poster of her next film with NTR Jr on a very special day: Her 26th birthday!

NTR 30 will see her romance NTR Jr for the first time in a movie directed by Koratala Siva.

'It is finally happening,', says Janhvi. 'Can't wait to set sail with my favourite @jrntr.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Varun Dhawan/Instagram

Meanwhile, her Bawaal co-star Varun Dhawan wishes her, 'Happy bday @janhvikapoor ji hope ki aapka bday bawaal ho aur yeh saal bemesaal ho. Ajju.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rajkummar Rao/Instagram

Who knew Janhvi likes milk cake?! Obviously her Roohi co-star Rajkummar Rao did, as they reunite for Mr & Mrs Mahi.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

Janhvi's younger sister Khushi Kapoor shares pictures from their childhood.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Allu Arjun/Instagram

Allu Arjun wishes wife Sneha Reddy on their 12th wedding anniversary: 'Happy Anniversary Cutieee.'

The couple met at a mutual's friend's wedding and got married in 2011. They have two children: Daughter Arha and Son Ayaan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

Sonam Kapoor wishes her sister Rhea Kapoor on her 36th birthday on March 5 by sharing a throwback picture.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

'Happy Happy birthday to my favourite person in the world. My best friend, my soulmate. Partners in everything and the best sister duo in the world. Love you my beautiful intelligent sister. I miss being your roommate and living in the same house as you. And I can't wait for you to come home!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Sara Ali Khan wishes brother Ibrahim Ali Khan on his 22nd birthday on March 5: 'Happiest Birthday to my (not so) little IGGY potter. The day you were born I knew I wouldn't be moms #1 child, and now post Fuffy Singh I'm happy that you're not the superlative either. Regardless, you'll always be my #1 boy.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Soha Ali Khan shares a picture with daughter Innaya and nephew Ibrahim and writes, 'Hope you can stop to smell the roses on your birthday @______iak______ #happybirthday iggy!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Urmila Matondkar/Instagram

Urmila Matondkar shares a then and now picture to celebrate her seventh wedding anniversary with husband Mohsin Akhtar. Here's then...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Urmila Matondkar/Instagram

And here's the now.

She writes, 'Then n now.. 7 years on… And no..not counting as too busy living it up Busy celebrating life, love, goodness, kindness n blessings.'