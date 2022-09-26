Wear The Colours of Navratri Right

Navratri has begun and if you're looking for some cool fashion inspiration, we have you covered.

Experiment with the nine colours of the festival, and wear them the Bollywood way. Namrata Thakker gives you some options.

Day One: White

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty Kundra/Instagram

Take a cue from Shilpa Shetty and wear a white silk jacket over your sari to turn heads on the very first day of the festive season.

Day Two: Red

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gauahar Khan/Instagram

Red bangles is a great way to add a pop of colour, and Gauahar Khan would agree.

Day Three: Royal Blue

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

Opt for a brocade kurta in a neutral colour and team it with a royal blue salwar like Karisma Kapoor.

Day Four: Yellow

Photograph: Kind courtesy Urvashi Dholakia/Instagram

Go funky with your make-up this Navratri.

Urvashi Dholakia wears a bright-yellow liner and looks gorgeous.

Day Five: Green

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Colour your ensemble through jewellery.

Deepika Padukone teams her ivory coloured sari with statement emerald green earrings and nails the ethnic look to perfection.

Day Six: Grey

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sayani Gupta/Instagram

Grey is tricky colour to wear, but you can make it a style statement.

Like Sayani Gupta, wear a embellished strapless top in grey and silver, along with a pair of dhoti pants in gold to stand out in the crowd.

Day Seven: Orange

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Colourful footwear can do wonders to your outfit.

Wear a pair of orange boots, just like Alia Bhatt, and you'll look BOLD & BEAUTIFUL in a jiffy!

Day Eight: Peacock Green

Photograph: Kind courtesy Masaba Gupta/Instagram

Trendy blouses can effortlessly elevate your sari look to the next level and Masaba Gupta knows that well.

The designer-turned-actress wears an off-shoulder peacock green blouse with gold embellishments and pairs it with a matching sari.

Day Nine: Pink

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

You can easily grab attention in any piece of clothing if you know how to wear your lipstick right and Kareena Kapoor would agree!

She flaunts her hot pink lips in a selfie and we can't stop staring.