News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Tamannaah FLIRTS With Red!

Tamannaah FLIRTS With Red!

By Rediff Movies
September 27, 2022 17:20 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The stars Rediff.com Contributing Photographer Pradeep Bandekar sighted on Monday.

Tamannaah Bhatia starts the week with red, as she attends a special screening of her just-released film Babli Bouncer at the Films Division Auditorium in Mumbai.

 

Rashmika Mandanna looks excited as she promotes Goodbye, the film that marks her Hindi debut.

 

Directed by Vikas Bahl, above, the family entertainer co-stars Amitabh Bachchan andis scheduled to release on October 7.

 

Hrithik Roshan promotes his film Vikram Vedha, which will release on September 30.

 

Husband-wife duo Pushkar-Gayathri make their Bollywood debut with Vikram Vedha; they have directed the 2017 Tamil original as well.

 

Varun Dhawan becomes a Prime Bae!

In other words, he will be the first person to know everything about Amazon Prime Video Web shows and films and will share the inside scoop with everyone.

 

Radhika Madan, who's just returned from the Toronto premiere of her film Kachhey Limbu, heads to the Maddock Films’ office to start work on her next: Happy Teacher's Day.

 

Malaika Arora walks to yoga class.

 

Aditya Roy Kapur, who will play a double role in Director Vardhan Ketkar's Gumraah -- the film also stars Mrunal Thakur -- visits a pet clinic.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Movies
COMMENT
Print this article
SEE: Aishwarya Rai On The PS-1 Experience
SEE: Aishwarya Rai On The PS-1 Experience
'I kept thinking I would get fired'
'I kept thinking I would get fired'
Brahmastra To Overtake Kashmir Files
Brahmastra To Overtake Kashmir Files
Round 2 of anti-PFI raids: 150 held across 7 states
Round 2 of anti-PFI raids: 150 held across 7 states
HC orders AAP leaders to delete posts defaming L-G
HC orders AAP leaders to delete posts defaming L-G
Harmanpreet rises to fifth in ICC rankings
Harmanpreet rises to fifth in ICC rankings
5 Recipes: Regional Flavours Of Navratri
5 Recipes: Regional Flavours Of Navratri

More like this

'For me, he was forever 18'

'For me, he was forever 18'

'Raju bhai... aise rulaake jaoge, yeh socha nahi tha'

'Raju bhai... aise rulaake jaoge, yeh socha nahi tha'

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances