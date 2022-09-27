Bhavana Pandey's FABULOUS Life!

She wasn't a familiar face until the Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives made sure *everybody* knew Bhavana Pandey and the star life that she led, being married to Chunky Panday and being mom to Ananya Panday.

So now we know that she's the least dramatic and the most calm and composed star wife on the show.

Her Instagram feed tells us much more about her FABULOUS life.

Namrata Thakker takes a peek.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhavana Pandey/Instagram

Celebrating husband Chunky's 60th birthday with all the love and glamour that it deserves.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhavana Pandey/Instagram

A stunning throwback picture of Bhavana from her modelling days.

Interestingly, when Seema Kiran Sajdeh started her clothing label, Bhavana was the first one to model for her campaign.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhavana Pandey/Instagram

Bhavana's day out with daughters Ananya and Rysa in Los Angeles.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhavana Pandey/Instagram

Chilling in the Maldives like a villain!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhavana Pandey/Instagram

Bhavana and BFF Maheep Kapoor hang out with Sachin Tendulkar in London.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhavana Pandey/Instagram

The fabulous four -- Seema Kiran Sajdeh, Neelam Kothari, Bhavana and Maheep -- give us major fashion goals as they attend an event at the Umaid Bhavan palace in Jodhpur.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhavana Pandey/Instagram

A throwback pic of Bhavana and Chunky holidaying in South Africa.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhavana Pandey/Instagram

Celebrating Diwali with family be like!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhavana Pandey/Instagram

Lunch date with Maheep and her daughter Shanaya Kapoor in New York.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhavana Pandey/Instagram

Bhavana's fan girl moment with Ranveer Singh!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhavana Pandey/Instagram

Hobnobbing with Hollywood actress Reese Witherspoon at the prestigious Le Bal event in Paris.