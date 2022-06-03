News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Bachchans And Saiyami In New Balki Film

Bachchans And Saiyami In New Balki Film

By SUBHASH K JHA
June 03, 2022 12:05 IST
Photograph: Kind courtesy Saiyami Kher/Instagram

R Balki has sworn he will never direct a film without Amitabh Bachchan in it.

From his directorial debut Cheeni Kum to his last-released film Padman in 2018, the senior Bachchan has been a part of all his movies.

So it comes as no surprise to know that Mr Bachchan will star in Balki's new film, Ghoomer, which stars Saiyami Kher as a cricket player and Abhishek Bachchan as her coach.

Shabana Azmi, working for the first time with Balki, plays Saiyami's cricket-loving grandmother. In real life, Saiyami's athya (her father Adwait's sister) Tanvi Azmi is married to Shabana's brother Baba Azmi.

Amitabh Bachchan joins the cast of Ghoomer as a cricket commentator.

 

"I can't make a film without Mr Bachchan in it. It could be just passing shot or it could be a full-length role. But he must be in every film I direct," Balki tells Subhash K Jha.

This film brings Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan together in another Balki film, after Paa.

SUBHASH K JHA
