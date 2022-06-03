COMING UP in June, At A Theatre Near You

Hits are finally raining down at the office, the latest being Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Now, all eyes are on the June theatre releases.

There is a lot of variety in store and the first Friday is going to be *massive*, thanks to big films arriving from different film industries.

Joginder Tuteja lists the June theatre releases.

Samrat Prithviraj

Release date: June 3

Mounted on a big scale by Yash Raj Films, Samrat Prithivraj is one of the most lavish outings for Akshay Kumar after 2.0.

Besides marking Miss World 2017 Manushi Chillar's movie debut, the Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi directorial also stars Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood.

Major

Release date: June 3

The makers of Major have made it a point that they would release the film only at the most optimal time.

A trilingual shot in Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam, it introduces Adivi Sesh to pan-India audiences.

Reports from special screenings held across the country have been quite good and the real life tale of 26/11 hero Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan has a lot of action, drama and emotion.

Vikram

Release date: June 3

A Kamal Haasan film is always special, and there is a strong belief that Vikramwill be one too.

Vikram features the amazing actors Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupati in key roles.

Janhit Mein Jaari

Release date: June 10

Janhit Mein Jaari is a social satire about a young woman who propagates the use of condoms.

The film features Nushrratt Bharuccha, who impressed in the Pyaar Ka Punchnama series, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Dream Girl, all superhits at the box office.

Let's see if she brings on the laughs again in Janhir Mein Jaari.

Nikamma

Release date: June 17

Abhimanyu Dassani was last seen in Meenakshi Sundareshwar, where he played a docile husband.

In Nikamma, he takes on those who lay a finger on his family.

An action comedy, the film marks Shirley Setia's big screen debut while bringing back Shilpa Shetty to audiences.

The film is directed by Sabbir Khan, who introduced Tiger Shroff in Heropanti.

JugJugg Jeeyo

Release date: June 24

Photograph: Kind courtesy Varun Dhawan/Instagram

A Karan Johar production with Raj Mehta returning as a director after the blockbuster Good Newwz, JugJugg Jeeyo is a fun film, where Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani play newlyweds and Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor play Varun's parents.