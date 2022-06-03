News
Rediff.com  » Movies » When Mrunal's Tempted By An Apple...

When Mrunal's Tempted By An Apple...

By Rediff Movies
Last updated on: June 03, 2022 12:08 IST
Ileana's thrilled... Huma's perfect picture... Mira has a question...

Please click on the images for a look at the stars.

 

IMAGE: When it comes to snacks, Mrunal Thakur likes the healthy option!
Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Ileana D'Cruz shows off her beautiful diamond necklace... and equally beautiful mehendi.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ileana D'Cruz/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Raveena Tandon channels her boss lady vibe.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Raveena Tandon/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Huma Qureshi catches the light.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Huma Qureshi/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Guess who this actor is? *Answer at the bottom of the page.

 

IMAGE: Rasika Dugal gets witty: 'All set to beat the heat... just when it's threatening to rain. Is it?'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Rasika Dugal/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Who is making Daisy Shah laugh?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Daisy Shah/Instagram

 

IMAGE: 'Does anybody want coffee?' asks Mira Kapoor.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Mira Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Brother-in-law Ishaan Khatter, meanwhile, turns the swag on in Bangkok.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ishaan Khatter/Instagram

 

IMAGE: 'So can I call you tonight?' asks Ayushmann Khurrana.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ayushmann Khurrana/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Kirti Kulhari wins the Best Actress in Digital Series award at the Indian Telly Streaming Awards for Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kirti Kulhari/Instagram

*That's Neha Sharma!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Sharma/Instagram

 

 

 
Rediff Movies
