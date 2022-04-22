News
Rediff.com  » Movies » What is Jacqueline Celebrating?

What is Jacqueline Celebrating?

By Rediff Movies
April 22, 2022 13:15 IST
Ananya is busy on the phone... Rakul celebrates Earth Day... Sargun is in her sunshine...

Please click on the images for a look at the stars.

 

IMAGE: Jacqueline Fernandez celebrates crossing 60 million followers on Instagram.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Shraddha Kapoor is ready for a workout.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Who's keeping Ananya Panday busy on the phone?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Rakul Singh celebrates Earth Day: 'We all share a common home 'EARTH'. Let's take a pledge to be protective of this home for our future generations. Even small changes go a long way.'
'Remember that our planet has enough for everyone's need but not for everyone's greed #happyearthday.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Adah Sharma in red.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Adah Sharma/Instagram

 

IMAGE: 'I am my own #Sunshine,' says Sargun Mehta.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sargun Mehta/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Sandeepa Dhar promotes her new song Dua Karo, composed by Siddharth Kashyap and sung by Stebin Ben, along with Pratik Sehajpal. It releases on April 25.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sandeepa Dhar/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Kushboo enjoys the sunset and writes, 'As the sun sets, it brings a hope of a new dawn...'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kushboo Sundar/Instagram

 

IMAGE: 'It's ur light that lights the world,' says Laxmi Raai.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Laxmi Raai/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Laxmi Manchu has a wonderful experience on a flight.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Laxmi Manchu/Instagram

 

 

 
Rediff Movies
