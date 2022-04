Stars Cheer Shahid-Mrunal's Jersey

It's been a long wait for Shahid Kapoor to get his film Jersey to release in theatres.

Sasha pulled out all stops to show it to his friends in the film industry at a special screening in Mumbai.

Please click on the images for a look at the film folk who took time out to watch Jersey.

IMAGE: The stars of Jersey: Mrunal Thakur and Shahid Kapoor.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Shahid's brother Ishaan Khatter and mother Neelima Azeem arrive in support of the actor.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: After Jersey, Shahid moves on to Farzi with Kriti Sanon, directed by Raj and DK.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Farhan Akhtar, who romanced Mrunal in Toofan.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Farhan brought cousin Farah Khan along.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Shanaya Kapoor will make her Bollywood debut next year.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Shanaya's dad Sanjay Kapoor and brother Jahaan give her company.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Pooja Hegde.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Rakul Singh arrives with...

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: ...Jackky Bhagnani Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Aditya Roy Kapur.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: His eldest brother Siddharth Roy Kapur.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Krishna DK.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Producer Bhushan Kumar and Director Aanand L Rai.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Actor-producer Nikkhil Dwivedi.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Producer Jayantilal Gada.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Director Abhishek Kapoor.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Producer Pragya Yadav.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Toofan Director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: P S Bharathi, the well-known movie editor.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Designer Kunal Rawal.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar