Coming Attractions: Shahid, Kartik, Tiger

When the pandemic struck in March 2020, Bollywood came to a standstill.

Release dates were reshuffled, thrice over, since the pandemic went through three waves.

Some of the films released directly on OTT while other were kept on hold, so that they could arrive in theatres in better times.

Joginder Tuteja looks at the actors, who waited patiently, and will now release their films in theatres this year.

Shahid Kapoor

Jersey

Release date: April 22

IMAGE: Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur in Jersey.

Shahid was last seen on the big screen in the 2019 blockbuster Kabir Singh.

Since then, he has been waiting for Jersey's release.

Co-starring Mrunal Thakur, Jersey was supposed to release on December 31, but got pushed again due to the pandemic.

It was then scheduled to release on April 14, but the makers pushed it ahead once again. This time, reportedly, the makers did not want to release alongside KGF: Chapter 2, which threatened to overshadow it completely.

Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, Jersey will now release on April 22.

Tiger Shroff

Heropanti 2

Release date: April 29

IMAGE: Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff in Heropanti 2.

Tiger's Baaghi 3 was the last release in theatres when the first wave of the pandemic struck and it had to meet an abrupt end.

Now the actor returns with the same team of Producer Sajid Nadiadwala and Director Ahmed Khan with Heropanti 2, the second in the franchise with which he had made his debut in 2014.

Kartik Aaryan

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Release date: May 20

Shehzada

Release date: November 4

IMAGE: Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

Kartik, who was last seen in the OTT thriller Dhamaka, is working on quite a few films simultaneously.

The first one to release is the horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film co-stars Kiara Advani and Tabu.

Kartik's other release will be Rohit Dhawan's Shehzad, co-starring Kriti Sanon

Sidharth Malhotra

Mission Majnu

Release date: June 10

Thank God

Release date: July 29

Yodha

Release date: November 11

IMAGE: Sidharth Malhotra in Mission Majnu.

After playing a soldier in Shershaah, Sid steps in an R&AW agent in Mission Majnu.

Directed by Shantanu Bagchi, Sidharth says Mission Majnu tells the story of 'India's greatest covert operation that derailed Pakistan's illicit nuclear ambitions'.

After that comes Indra Kumar's comedy Thank God and Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha's action thriller Yodha.

Vicky Kaushal

Govinda Naam Mera

Release date: June 10

IMAGE: Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani in Govinda Naam Mera.

Last year, Vicky was seen in the direct-to-OTT release Sardar Udham , which got him rave reviews.

While that saw him in a serious role, things turn funny in his next film, Govinda Naam Mera.

Produced by Dharma Productions, Director Shashank Khaitan's film co-stars Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar.

Varun Dhawan

Jug Jugg Jeeyo

Release date: June 24

Bhediya

Release date: November 25

IMAGE: Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan in Jug Jugg Jeeyo. Photograph: Kind courtesy Varun Dhawan/Instagram

Varun Dhawan's Coolie No 1 saw a straight-to-OTT release in 2020.

Now, the actor returns with a fun family film, Jug Jugg Jeeyo.

Directed by Raj Mehta, the film is about two couples from different generations struggling with post-marriage issues. It co-stars Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor.

Varun steps into a darker zone with the horror film Bhediya, opposite Kriti Sanon, directed by Amar Kaushik of Stree fame.

R Madhavan

Rocketry - The Nambi Effect

Release date: July 1

IMAGE: R Madhavan in Rocketry - The Nambi Effect. Photograph: Kind courtesy R Madhavan/Instagram

Madhavan brought two of his films on OTT the last two years: Nishabdam and Maara.

Rocketry - The Nambi Effect is his labour of love that has been designed for a theatrical release, across all languages, including English.

Directed by Madhavan himself, the film is based on ISRO scientist Dr S Nambi Narayanan's complicated life.

Aditya Roy Kapur

Om: The Battle Within

Release date: July 1

IMAGE: Aditya Roy Kapur on the Om: The Battle Within poster.

Aditya enjoyed a hit with Malang which released just before the pandemic struck.

Later, he was seen in the OTT release Ludo.

He steps into the action zone with Om: The Battle Within, which sees him in a Rambo-like avatar.

Ranbir Kapoor

Shamshera

Release date: July 22

Brahmastra

Release date: September 9

IMAGE: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in Brahmastra.

Four years after his big hit Sanju, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in Shamshera.

There's also Brahmastra later this year, opposite his wife Alia Bhatt.

Aamir Khan

Laal Singh Chaddha

Release date:m August 11

IMAGE: Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor on the Laal Singh Chaddha poster.

Last seen in 2018's box office disaster Thugs of Hindostan, Aamir returns to the screens in Laal Singh Chaddha.

Director Advait Chandan gives the Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump a desi spin, and pairs Khan with Kareena Kapoor.

Vijay Deverakonda>

Liger

Release date: August 25

IMAGE: Vijay Deverakonda on the Liger poster.

Vijay became a pan Indian name after his hit film Arjun Reddy streamed on OTT.

Later, when Shahid Kapoor immortalised the same character in Kabir Singh, audiences got to know him better.

Vijay will be seen next in Liger, produced by Karan Johar.

The film features Mike Tyson as well.

Hrithik Roshan

Vikram Vedha

Release date: September 30

IMAGE: Hrithik Roshan in Vikram Vedha. Photograph: Kind courtesy Hrithik Roshan/Instagram

After making box office magic with Tiger Shroff in War, Hrithik unites with Saif Ali Khan in the Vikram Vedha remake.

Pushkar-Gayathri, who had directed the 2017 Tamil original, make their Bollywood debut with the film.