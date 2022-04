Aamir Steps Out Without His...

Ajay Devgn, Tanya Maniktala, Ishan Khatter, Rakul Preet, Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan are among the film folk Pradeep Bandekar met on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Aamir Khan visits Shankar Mahadevan's studio in Bandra, north west Mumbai. But wait, did he forget his footwear?

IMAGE: Varun Dhawan goes out for a drive.

IMAGE: Sara Ali Khan deals with Mumbai's sultry weather.

IMAGE: Ishaan Khatter was spotted with...

IMAGE: His co-actor from A Suitable Boy, Tanya Maniktala.

IMAGE: Shanaya Kapoor visits a salon before she attends the Jersey screening.

IMAGE: Rakul Singh and Ajay Devgn promote Runway 34, which releases on Friday next, April 29.

