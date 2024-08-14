What Is Amala Celebrating?

Varun's constant khubsoorati... Parineeti gets snapped in London... Malaika in magic light...
Amala Paul celebrates her first 'meet anniversary' with husband Jagat Desai at the same place in Kochi where they got married last year.
The special day also marks two months of their baby boy, Ilai.
Varun Dhawan shares a throwback picture from the sets of Citadel: Honey Bunny in Serbia with wife Natasha Dalal.
'My constant #khoobsurati in my life #tbt filming in Serbia for #honeybunny getting bruised was pretty normal on that set', says Varun.
Parineeti Chopra takes a selfie in London.
Malaika Arora catches the magic light.
Guess where Daisy Shah is.
Divya Khossla is in a Barbie mood.
Shweta Tripathi wishes her rapper husband Chaitanya Sharma on his birthday:
'I can't rap but I can rhyme,
It might sound like I am in nursery but that's fine,
Today is the birthday of someone extremely special that I call mine,
With whom I can cry, laugh, dine and forever have!
He's my favourite human, my anchor, my star,
My bestie, my lover, my partner I'll choose bar barrrr!!
Happppppppy Birthday my Cheeta!! Thank you for being born, agle 7 janam tak ab we are sworn!!'
Like Kirti Kulhari's new wheels?
Neha Dhupia is 'Somewhere on national highway 24... #roadtrip in a saree n sunglasses.'
Prajakta Koli says, 'Ran my first 10K at the @olympics Marathon Pour Tous and FINISHED IT.'
