Amala Paul's Beautiful Wedding Pictures

Just a week after Jagat Desai proposed to Amala Paul on her 32nd birthday in Goa, the couple tied the knot on Sunday, November 5, in an intimate wedding ceremony at the Grand Hyatt Kochi Bolgatty in Kochi.

We showcase the pictures with kind permission from the wedding photographers, Magic Motion Media.

Posting the pictures, Amala writes, 'Celebrating the love & grace that brought us together… #Married to my divine masculine… Seeking your love and blessings.'

Jagat pens a sweet note too: 'Two souls, one destiny, walking hand-in-hand with my divine feminine, for the rest of this lifetime.'

The bridal outfits were designed by Tiya Neil Karikkassery, and they describe the bride's attire here:

'For the girl who fell in love with the #moon; as she found love & became a bride, the theme for her trousseau was ever apparent.

'Identifying as a #MoonChild, Amala's lehenga is every bit whimsical as it is elegant. In this pastel lilac creation, the top features a motif traced sweetheart neckline, upheld by shoulder straps.

'The stunning skirt, beginning from the V cut waistline, trails into consecutive herringbone inspired motifs in cut beads. Gradually dwindling down into floral designs follows in suit by #crescent moons and #DreamCatchers. Meticulously crafted #HummingBird designs flies across the fabric of this skirt with scallop-trimmed hems.'

For the groom, they write, 'Undeniably mirroring to Amala's ensemble is Jagat's attire, for the very first time, the groom's outfit designed & crafted by T&M.

'The #Sherwani follows the selfsame lilac palette, adorned by motifs of flora, the moon & the dreamcatcher elements.'

Here's giving the couple our heartiest congratulations.