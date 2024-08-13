News
Rediff.com  » Movies » A Day In Nayanthara's Life

A Day In Nayanthara's Life

By REDIFF MOVIES
August 13, 2024 09:24 IST
Pumpkin sabzi for Sara's birthday... Ananya's shravan Somwar... Rajkummar's favourite Stree...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nayanthara/Instagram

Nayanthara enjoys a 'few hours of love' before she leaves for work.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Netflix/Instagram

Sara Ali Khan turns 29 on August 12, and among the first to wish her is...

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

Kareena Kapoor shares a picture of the birthday girl with her daddy, Saif Ali Khan, and writes, 'Happy birthday darling Sara. Sending lots of love and pumpkin sabzi your way.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya Panday celebrates shravan Somwar.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Diana Penty/Instagram

Diana Penty bares her back.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

Karishma Tanna gets spiritual.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Patralekhaa/Instagram

'With my most Favourite and most Khubsoorat #Stree,' says Rajkummar Rao .

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

Pooja Hegde describes her mood.

 

Guess who this star is! *Answer at the bottom of the page.

 

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amyra Dastur/Instagram

Amyra Dastur looks gorgeous.

 

*That's Manushi Chhillar.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

