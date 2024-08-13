News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Janhvi Visits Tirupati With Beau To Mark Mum's Birthday

Janhvi Visits Tirupati With Beau To Mark Mum's Birthday

Source: ANI
August 13, 2024 15:16 IST
IMAGE: Janhvi Kapoor with Shikhar Pahariya. Photograph: ANI Photo

Janhvi Kapoor visited the hilltop temple devoted to Lord Venkateswara in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, to offer prayers on her mother Sridevi's birth anniversary on August 13.

She was accompanied by her rumoured beau Shikhar Pahariya.

Janhvi looked simple in a yellow sari, as she arrived for the darshan.

 

 

IMAGE: A young Janhvi with Sridevi. Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Janhvi also posted pictures on her Instagram handle and a message to mark the landmark day in her life.

In the throwback picture, Sridevi is seen with her daughters, Janhvi and Khushi.

Janhvi wrote, 'Happy birthday Mumma. I love you.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Here's another picture of Janhvi at Tirupati.

Janhvi's father Boney Kapoor also remembered his late wife, as he posted a Sridevi portrait and wrote, 'Happy birthday, my Jaan.'

 

IMAGE: Sridevi with Janhvi and Khushi. Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

Khushi dug out a picture from her childhood days featuring her mother and sister.

Sridevi breathed her last on February 24, 2018, in Dubai, where she had gone to attend a family wedding.

Source: ANI
