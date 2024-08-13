News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Why Ananya Loved Playing Bae

Why Ananya Loved Playing Bae

By SUBHASH K JHA
August 13, 2024 12:38 IST
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya Panday admits she was drawn to play the protagonist in her new Web series Call Me Bae for its Kareena connection.

"I've grown up loving Kareena Kapoor's Poo from K3G, Cher from Clueless and Alexis from Schitts' Creek. To be able to play a character that is a tribute to all of my favourites, while being wonderfully original herself, has been a dream come true," Ananya tells Subhash K Jha.

 

 

IMAGE: Ananya Panday with Collin D'Cunha, the director of Call Me Bae. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

"I feel grateful that a show like Call Me Bae came to because it is the kind of material I've grown up watching and belongs to my favourite genre, which is a mix of chick flick, romance, drama and loads of fun.

"When Karan (Johar, Producer) spoke to me about the show and then I went on to read the episodes, I was completely sold on the fact that even though the genre is so light, the show speaks about important and relevant issues in today's times," she says.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya had fun shooting for Call Me Bae but admits it was challenging too.

"The most challenging part for me was that it's my first time headlining a series," she says.

"OTT, due to its long format, really gives you an opportunity to explore a character in a way you may not be able to in the 120 minutes or so you have in a film where most of your backstory becomes subliminal. I really hope people enjoy the show so that I can play Bae for more seasons.

"There are many similarities in Bae and me but I think there are more differences in us and that's why it was so much fun to play her and almost escape into her world where I looked at everything around me in the way that she does. She's kind to everyone and sees the best in people. She never lets life get her down."

SUBHASH K JHA
