What is Alia Celebrating?

IMAGE: As Pooja Hegde's Radhe Shyam releases, her appreciation post: 'To my beautiful team (the ones in this photo and the ones not). On the eve of the release, I just wanna say thank you for bringing your positive energy on sets everyday.

'For supporting me through this challenging film by constantly giving me strength on days I couldn't push myself no more.

'You have been my strength, my witness, the reason for my laughter and my power. Thank you for taking care of me.

'Whatever the result of the film may be, know that I am grateful for all that you have done for me in the course of this film. Thank you for being you.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram