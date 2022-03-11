What is Alia Celebrating?

Hrithik goes on a drive... Raveena turns photographer... Sobhita in Shimla...
IMAGE: Alia Bhatt's film Gangubai Kathiawadi enters the 100 Crore Club.
'Happy century to Gangubai & happy vegan burger + fry to Alia. Thank you for all the love.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram
IMAGE: Hrithik Roshan tells us, 'Cherish each drive, be it road trips or work commute.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Hrithik Roshan/Instagram
IMAGE: Raveena Tandon turns wildlife photographer.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Raveena Tandon/Instagram
IMAGE: As Pooja Hegde's Radhe Shyam releases, her appreciation post: 'To my beautiful team (the ones in this photo and the ones not). On the eve of the release, I just wanna say thank you for bringing your positive energy on sets everyday.
'For supporting me through this challenging film by constantly giving me strength on days I couldn't push myself no more.
'You have been my strength, my witness, the reason for my laughter and my power. Thank you for taking care of me.
'Whatever the result of the film may be, know that I am grateful for all that you have done for me in the course of this film. Thank you for being you.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram
IMAGE: Sobhita Dhulipala checks out Shimla.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram
IMAGE: Sunny Leone promotes her Web series Anamika: 'What excuses have you given today to stay home and binge watch #Anamika today!! Out now on @mxplayer'.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Leone/Instagram
IMAGE: What's Chahatt Khanna reading?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Chahatt Khanna/Instagram
IMAGE: Manisha Koirala goes trekking.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Manisha Koirala/Instagram
IMAGE: Vaani Kapoor shares a throwback pic from the sets of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Vaani Kapoor/Instagram
IMAGE: Kareena Kapoor posts a pic of elder sister Karisma Kapoor and niece Samaira as she turns 17 and writes 'Mamma's baby girl... fabulous elder sister to our boys... Kind,gentle and beautiful... All of 17 Happy birthday to our Samaira love you so much @therealkarismakapoor #Lolo ki Beti Sam is 17'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram
IMAGE: Randeep Hooda wishes his dad Ranbir Hooda on his 75th birthday.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Randeep Hooda/Instagram
IMAGE: Arya celebrates his third wedding anniversary with Sayyeshaa: 'Happy 3rd Anniversary to the best partner I can wish for in this world. Thank you so much for caring, motivating, supporting and loving me the most (actually 2nd most now) Love you @sayyeshaa'.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Arya/Instagram
IMAGE: Sharad Kelkar takes a dip.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharad Kelkar/Instagram