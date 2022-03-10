Gosh! Did Akshay Just REVEAL Bachchhan Paandey's Plot?

Akshay Kumar: 'About my experience with Arshad Warsi, I would like to say that when my Jolly LLB was about to release...'

Arshad Warsi: 'Meri Jolly LLB you mean...'

What happens next?

Did this lead to an argument between Akshay and Arshad?

Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com was there to find out.

IMAGE: Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Farhad Samji and Arshad Warsi. Photograph: Kind courtesy Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram

So, what happens when Akshay Kumar holds a press conference after two years?

First, he schools the anchor.

And makes everyone laugh.

Then, he takes questions.

And makes everyone laugh.

Then, as he promotes his latest release, Bachchhan Paandey, he dances!

As Akshay takes questions, the media -- and we are sure his Co-stars Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi and Director Farhad Samji would agree -- once again realises they can't escape the star's wacky sense of humour.

BTW, did you know Akshay and Producer Sajid Nadiadwala -- Bachchhan Paandey is their 10th film together -- used to take the same BEST bus home?

Jacqueline, who looks lovely in a soft multi-pastel coloured sari, has a confession to make about her co-stars.

And her director.

Kriti, on the other hand, explains why she wants the film to be completely reshot!

Intriguing, that title! Why is the film called Bachchan Pandey?

Here's a hint: It involves a certain Bachchan and a certain Pandey!

Let Akshay Kumar explain:

As the trailer reveals, Akshay is playing a 'baaad man' in Bachchan Pandey.

Why do bad men roles appeal to him?

Because, he says, his film Ajnabee (co-starring Kareena Kapoor, Bipasha Basu and Bobby Deol) revealed a sad truth about playing the good guy onscreen.

It's secret-revealing time!

And who better to do it than Arshad Warsi, one of the funniest guys in Bollywood?

All we can say is, Akshay.... beware!