Rediff.com  » Movies » Like Ranveer's Muscles?

Like Ranveer's Muscles?

By Rediff Movies
March 10, 2022 12:45 IST
Karishma is in her PJs... Emraan takes a selfie... Tamannaah wraps up a shoot...

Please click on the images for a look at the stars.

 

IMAGE: Ranveer Singh keeps up his intense look at the gym.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ranveer Singh/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Sharvari rocks the black dress.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Ananya Panday wishes sister Rysa on her 18th birthday.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Karishma Tanna looks gorgeous even in her PJs!
Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Watching Emraan Hashmi watch himself.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Emraan Hashmi/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Madhur Bhandarkar wraps up the first schedule of his new film Babli Bouncer with Tamannaah Bhatia.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Madhur Bhandarkar/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Aditya Roy Kapur: 'OM! Set to explode on cinema screens worldwide on 1st July 2022.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditya Roy Kapur/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Tina Datta: 'She dreamed of fairy tales but rather than wait for them to come true, she thought why not make every day a 'Happily Ever After'.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Tina Datta/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Where is Chahatt Khanna headed?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Chahatt Khanna/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Who is keeping Sayani Gupta busy on the phone?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sayani Gupta/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Puja Banerjee gets into mommy mode for son Krishiv.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Puja Banerjee/Instagram

 

 

 
