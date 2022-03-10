News
GORGEOUS Vaani Kapoor

GORGEOUS Vaani Kapoor

By Rediff Movies
March 10, 2022 09:25 IST
Alia attends a screening... Sara discovers Ladakh ... Gauahar does some cleaning...

Please click on the images for a look at the stars.

 

IMAGE: Vaani Kapoor makes black look *so* hot!
Photograph: Kind courtesy Vaani Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Alia Bhatt ditches the white sari for a blazer dress at a special screening of her film Gangubai Kathiawadi in Mumbai.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Sara Ali Khan sends a postcard from Ladakh.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Sara quotes the legendary Italian actress Eleonora Duse: 'If the sight of the blue skies fills you with joy, if a blade of grass springing up in the fields, has the power to move you, if the simple things of Nature have a message that you understand, rejoice, for your soul is alive.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Like Adah Sharma's accessories?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Adah Sharma/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Ananya Panday poses in casuals.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Gauahar Khan gets the perfect gadget!
Photograph: Kind courtesy Gauahar Khan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: 'Keep Love Lucid & Simple.. Don't make it Confusing & Complicated,' says Mamta Mohandas.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Mamta Mohandas /Instagram

 

IMAGE: Pooja Gor is the lady in red.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Gor/Instagram

 

 

 
'During pregnancy, I gained 25 kgs'
Step Inside Aditi Rao Hydari's Home
Memories Made In Heaven
BJP takes early lead in UP, AAP ahead in Punjab
Mapped results 5 states
Djokovic withdraws from Indian Wells over vaccine
Windies fight back to leave first Test evenly poised
