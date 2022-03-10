GORGEOUS Vaani Kapoor

Alia attends a screening... Sara discovers Ladakh ... Gauahar does some cleaning...
Please click on the images for a look at the stars.
IMAGE: Vaani Kapoor makes black look *so* hot!
Photograph: Kind courtesy Vaani Kapoor/Instagram
IMAGE: Alia Bhatt ditches the white sari for a blazer dress at a special screening of her film Gangubai Kathiawadi in Mumbai.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram
IMAGE: Sara Ali Khan sends a postcard from Ladakh.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram
IMAGE: Sara quotes the legendary Italian actress Eleonora Duse: 'If the sight of the blue skies fills you with joy, if a blade of grass springing up in the fields, has the power to move you, if the simple things of Nature have a message that you understand, rejoice, for your soul is alive.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram
IMAGE: Like Adah Sharma's accessories?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Adah Sharma/Instagram
IMAGE: Ananya Panday poses in casuals.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram
IMAGE: Gauahar Khan gets the perfect gadget!
Photograph: Kind courtesy Gauahar Khan/Instagram
IMAGE: 'Keep Love Lucid & Simple.. Don't make it Confusing & Complicated,' says Mamta Mohandas.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Mamta Mohandas /Instagram
IMAGE: Pooja Gor is the lady in red.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Gor/Instagram