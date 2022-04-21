What Is Akshay Kumar Apologising For?

IMAGE: Akshay Kumar with his wife Twinkle Khanna. Photograph: Kind courtesy Akshay Kumar/Instagram

Akshay Kumar apologised to his fans for featuring in an advertising campaign for a paan masala brand and said he was withdrawing his association.

The 54-year-old Indo-Canadian actor came under fire for endorsing the brand, with social media users digging up an old video of the actor where he had vouched to never promote tobacco.

Akshay took to Twitter and posted a note that began with him writing, 'I am sorry', as many of his fans had expressed displeasure over his decision.

He said he has decided to 'step back' from the brand and would now be donating his entire fee towards a 'worthy cause'.

'I would like to apologise to you, all my fans and well-wishers. Your reaction over the past few days has deeply affected me.

'While I have not and will not endorse tobacco, I respect the outpouring of your feelings in light of my association with Vimal Elaichi.

'With all humility, I step back. I have decided to contribute the entire endorsement fee towards a worthy cause.

'The brand might continue airing the ads till the legal duration of the contract that is binding upon me.

'But I promise to be extremely mindful in making my future choices. In return I shall forever continue to ask for your love and wishes,' he added.

Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan had also withdrawn from an advertising campaign of a paan masala brand and said he had returned the money he had received for promoting it.