Alia-Ranbir Movies Coming Soon!

We will see Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor pair up on screen for the first time after marriage in Brahmastra.

But the couple, who went back to work just two days after wedding festivities, have quite a few films coming up.

While Alia was last seen in Gangubai Kathiawadi in February (the film will start streaming on Netflix from April 26), Ranbir had a theatre release back in 2018 with the blockbuster, Sanju.

Joginder Tuteja lists the films we will see Alia-Ranbir in, in 2022 and 2023.

Shamshera

Release date: July 22, 2022

IMAGE: Ranbir Kapoor in Shamshera.

Ranbir's Shamshera, produced by Aditya Chopra, is the first to arrive. It will be Ranbir's first release in four years, after Sanju.

Agneepath Director Karan Malhotra's film is set in the world of dacoits.

Sanjay Dutt returns as a villain for the second time after KGF - Chapter 2.

Interestingly, Ranbir played Sanjay Dutt in Sanju.

Darlings

Release date: 2022

IMAGE: Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah on the sets of Darlings. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shefali Shah/Instagram

Alia turns producer with Darlings.

The film is complete and there is buzz that it will release before Brahmastra.

It may have a direct-to-OTT release though there is no confirmation yet.

Directed by debutante Jasmeen K Reen, Darlings stars Alia along with Shefali Shah, Vijay Verma and Roshan Mathew.

Brahmastra

Release date: September 9, 2022

IMAGE: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in Brahmastra. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ayan Mukerji/Instagram

The biggest release, of course, is Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra which in addition to Alia and Ranbir also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna.

Though in the making for many years, there is still buzz around it, and producers Dharma Productions deserve credit for that.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani

Release date: February 10, 2023

IMAGE: Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh with Director Karan Johar on the sets of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani. Photograph: Kind courtesy Dharmendra/Instagram

Alia starts 2023 with her Valentine's Day week release, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani.

The film features Alia opposite her Gully Boy hero Ranveer Singh.

Karan Johar returns to direct a film six years after Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and it reunites Alia with the man who launched her in Student of the Year.

Luv Ranjan's next

Release date: March 8, 2023

Photograph: Abhijit Mhamunkar

In the making since 2021, Luv Ranjan's untitled film is set for a Holi release next year.

Ranbir pairs up with Shraddha Kapoor for the first time.

Rumour has it that Boney Kapoor makes his acting debut, playing Ranbir's father. Dimple Kapadia plays Ranbir's mother.

Animal

Release date: August 11, 2023

IMAGE: The Animal poster.

After the blockbuster Kabir Singh, Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga returns with Animal, starring Ranbir along with Parineeti Chopra and Rashmika Mandana.

Though the film was announced with much fanfare last year, it is yet to go on the floors.

Jee Le Zaraa

Release date: 2023

IMAGE: Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif will star in Jee Le Zaraa. Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

Farhan Akhtar is all set to direct Alia, Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif in Jee Le Zara.

Set on a road trip, the film explores the friendship between the three women and may be like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, but from a female point of view.