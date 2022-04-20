Meet Ranveer's Co-Star Shalini Pandey

After making her presence felt in the Southern film industry, Shalini Pandey is all set to make her Bollywood debut in Jayeshbhai Jordaar alongside Ranveer Singh.

The movie, produced by Yash Raj Films and directed by Divyang Thakkar, will release in theatres on May 13.

Before the quirky comedy (hopefully) entertains the audience, Namrata Thakker introduces us to Shalini Pandey.

Born in Jabalpur, Shalini started her acting career in theatre.

In 2017, she made her Telugu debut in Sandeep Reddy Vanga hit Arjun Reddy opposite Vijay Deverakonda.

Despite not knowing the language fluently, Shalini did her own dubbing in Telugu and was also praised for her performance.

In 2019, she did her first Tamil film 100% Kadhal, which did not do well at the box office.

The following year, she made her OTT debut with the Hindi film Bamfaad.

The romantic-action movie premiered on ZEE5 and also saw the debut of Paresh Rawal's son, Aditya Rawal.

Chilling in Goa be like!

Shalini, who has done a slew of films down South, is now eyeing Bollywood.

Ranveer and Shalini interact with the audience at the trailer launch of Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

Shalini hangs out with Director Divyang Thakkar.

Spending quality time with her fur buddy.

Enjoying sunny days in Kerala.

Shalini has also signed up for another Hindi film.

Shalini will be seen in Siddharth P Malhotra's Maharaja alongside Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan and Sharvari Wagh.

The period drama is bankrolled by YRF and will mark Junaid's Bollywood debut.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Shalini Pandey/ Instagram