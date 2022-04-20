Joining Rohit Shetty's Cops World Is...

Rohit Shetty's cop universe just got bigger!

After making the Singham series with Ajay Devgn, Simmba with Ranveer Singh and Sooryavanshi with Akshay Kumar, the director now adds Sidharth Malhotra to his police academy.

This time, it is a Web series, Indian Police Force, to be directed by Sushwanth Prakash, who assisted Rohit on Singham, Simmba, Bol Bachchan and Dilwale.

Indian Police Force will stream on Amazon Prime Video.

IMAGE: 'When @itsrohitshetty sir says Action, you know he literally means it! Super stoked to enter the cop universe with the action king himself!' says Sidharth Malhotra.

Rohit Shetty adds, 'INDIAN POLICE FORCE. Our cop universe goes digital. And when we go Digital it has to be BIG. Proud to bring you India's biggest Action series on Amazon Prime.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sidharth Malhotra/Instagram