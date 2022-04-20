News
Rediff.com  » Movies » After Accident, Malaika Is Back!

After Accident, Malaika Is Back!

By Rediff Movies
April 20, 2022 17:49 IST
Please click on the images for glimpses of the stars Pradeep Bandekar encountered on Tuesday.

 

IMAGE: After recovering from her car accident, Malaika Arora's social life is back on track.
She steps out for a meal in her neighbourhood.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Giving Malaika company is sister Amrita Arora and brother-in-law Shakeel Ladak.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: BFF Kareena KapoorKhan arrives with elder son Taimur.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Karisma Kapoor brings daughter Samairaalong to the meal.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: In another part of town, Pooja Hegde dines out too.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Did Pooja bump into Sonali Bendre at the restaurant?
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Sonali's friend Gayatri Joshi Oberoi, who we remember from Swades, gives her company.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani team leave Mumbai days after her wedding.
Are they headed to Swizerland to shoot a song for RARKPK?
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Karan Johar is directing a movie after six years.
Ranveer Singh, the male lead in RARKPK, will probably join them after he's done promoting Jayeshbhai Jordaar.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Shabana Azmi has a pivotal role in KJo's love story.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Manish Malhotra is headed to the shot too.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Nawazuddin Siddiqui promotes Heropanti 2, where he is the villain to Tiger Shroff's hero.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Kartik Aaryan returns to the city after his Shezada stint in Mauritius.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Sara Ali Khan outside her Pilate class.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Ajay Devgn at the launch of a game based on his film Runway 34.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

 

 
Rediff Movies
