What is Ajay Telling Akshay?

Dulquer wishes his mum... Mahesh Babu spends time with Sitara... Sushmita catches up with Salman...
Please click on the images for a look at the stars.
IMAGE: It's been 30 years since Akshay Kumar has been entertaining us in the movies!
His Sooryavanshi co-star Ajay Devgn congratulates the star: 'Congratulations Akki. 30 years in cinema and several more decades to come. Hope you set new records. Will always be there rooting & cheering for you.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ajay Devgn/Instagram
IMAGE: Dulquer Salmaan wishes mum Sulfath on her birthday: 'Happiest birthday my darling Ummichi!! Today was the most special day and we loved seeing your reaction to every little thing. Your birthday is the one day you most reluctantly allow us a chance to do things for you. And today you looked the happiest birthday girl. Love you to bits Ma!! Muah muah Umma!!!'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Dulquer Salmaan/Instagram
IMAGE: Abhay Deol has a movie release coming up!
The actor stars in Bheja Fry Director Sagar Ballary's Jungle Cry, opposite Emily Shah, above.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Abhay Deol/Instagram
IMAGE: Mahesh Babu enjoys time with his family, including daughter Sitara, above, in Paris.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Mahesh Babu/Instagram
IMAGE: Hansal Mehta looks back at his brilliantly reviewed film, Omerta, starring Rajkummar Rao and writes, '4 years ago we had an apologetic release for a film that was rediscovered on OTT during the pandemic. It was a film that weathered many a storm because of our resolve to see it through.
'For me, this performance of @rajkummar_rao stands right up there among his top 3.
'The stunning cinematography by @anujdhawan13, the edit by late Aditya Warrior, the absolutely brilliant sound design by @mandarjkulkarni my constant partner in crime, terrific casting by @castingchhabra and music by @ishaanchhabra90 were truly special - particularly because they were working with least resources and very poor production support.'
'Will always cherish the experience of making it and will never forget the struggle of getting it made.'
You can watch Omerta on ZEE5.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Hansal Mehta/Instagram
IMAGE: Sushmita Sen was among the guests at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's Eid party, and she posts a picture with Salman Khan: 'I hope you all celebrated Eid with your loved ones and well wishers and in the company of goodness!!! I know I did @beingsalmankhan
Allah swt aapki saari jaayaz duaaiye qubool karein My love & respect to all at home!!! I love you guys sooooooo soooooo much!!!'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sushmita Sen/Instagram
IMAGE: Karanvir Bohra meets Salim Khan and writes, 'No #EID is complete without meeting the legendary #salimkhan saheb'
'Whenever I meet him, he always shares some Pearls of Wisdom that I try and imbibe in my life...
'Today's Pearl by Salim uncle: "Love cannot be without respect".
'"In any relationship, whether with parents, children, spouse, business partners etc , there cannot be any love if there isn't any respect".'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Karanvir Bora/Instagram
IMAGE: Deepti Naval and Kalki Koechlin shoot for Goldfish.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kalki Koechlin/Instagram
IMAGE: Neetu Kapoor posts a pic from the sets of Dance Deewane Juniors and writes, 'In retrospect, all one ever needs is a wee bit of love n a wee bit of attention.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Neetu Kapoor/Instagram
IMAGE: Sharad Kelkar shares a beautiful moment with wife Keerti Gaekwad Kelkar and daughter Kesha Kelkar.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharad Kelkar/Instagram