What is Ajay Telling Akshay?

IMAGE: Hansal Mehta looks back at his brilliantly reviewed film, Omerta, starring Rajkummar Rao and writes, '4 years ago we had an apologetic release for a film that was rediscovered on OTT during the pandemic. It was a film that weathered many a storm because of our resolve to see it through.

'For me, this performance of @rajkummar_rao stands right up there among his top 3.

'The stunning cinematography by @anujdhawan13, the edit by late Aditya Warrior, the absolutely brilliant sound design by @mandarjkulkarni my constant partner in crime, terrific casting by @castingchhabra and music by @ishaanchhabra90 were truly special - particularly because they were working with least resources and very poor production support.'

'Will always cherish the experience of making it and will never forget the struggle of getting it made.'

You can watch Omerta on ZEE5.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hansal Mehta/Instagram