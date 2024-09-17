News
Rediff.com  » Movies » What Did Aishwarya Win?

What Did Aishwarya Win?

By REDIFF MOVIES
September 17, 2024 09:05 IST
Kareena's August look... Disha in Japan...Tabu looks casual...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks gorgeous at the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) in Dubai.

She shows off her Best Actress award for her performance in Mani Ratnam's film Ponniyin Selvan 2.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

Pooja Hegde attends the SIIMA awards too, and adds 'a pop of color in a world of black tie.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Kapoor/Instagram

Rhea Kapoor shares a picture of Kareena Kapoor from her August album and writes, 'Am I too late for the best of August?'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

Disha Patani shares a picture from Kyoto, Japan, and writes, 'It's truly magical how everything falls into place and we end up exactly where we're supposed to be.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Sharma/Instagram

Neha Sharma is 'sipping happiness, one cup at a time' in Thailand.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sophie Choudry/Instagram

Sophie Choudry is wedding-ready.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sayani Gupta/Instagram

Can you believe that Sayani Gupta 'woke up like this'?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari/Instagram

Sharvari's #MondayMotivation continues.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tabu/Instagram

Tabu flaunts her casual look.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rasika Dugal/Instagram

Rasika Dugal tucks into her Onam sadhya and writes, 'Happiest when being fed. Onam was celebrated with so much love when I was at #FTII. The tables from the mess were cleared out... the students cooked all night. Such fun celebrating Onam with some friends from the institute. Best food and best hosts @vivek_sachidanand and @archernamenon.'

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

REDIFF MOVIES
