Salman Visits Eknath Shinde's Home For Ganpati Darshan

Film folk visited Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's residence for Ganpati darshan over the weekend.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Eknath Shinde/Instagram

Salman Khan greets Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Sonakshi Sinha arrives with Zaheer Iqbal.

Disha Patani picks black and gold for the festive evening.

Mrunal Thakur looks like a vision in white.

Shilpa Shetty has been having a lot of fun this Ganpati season.

Lady in red Divya Khossla.

Himesh Reshammiya with wife Sonia and Eknath Shinde's daughter-in-law, Vrushali Shinde.

Sharad Kelkar picks a traditional ensemble for the evening.

Rohit Shetty arrives in monochrome.

Sanjay Dutt makes sure to make time for Ganpati darshan at the CM's residence.

Like Salman, Govinda wears a blue bracelet too.

Geeta Basra with Harbhajan Singh.

Jeetendra with son Tusshar Kapoor.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neil Nitin Mukesh/Instagram

Neil Nitin Mukesh with Shekhar Suman and Saher Bhamla.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neil Nitin Mukesh/Instagram

Atlee and Orry take a selfie with Neil.

Rajkumar Hirani puts in an appearance.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com