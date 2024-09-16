News
Salman Visits Eknath Shinde's Home For Ganpati Darshan

Salman Visits Eknath Shinde's Home For Ganpati Darshan

By REDIFF MOVIES
September 16, 2024 17:28 IST
Film folk visited Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's residence for Ganpati darshan over the weekend.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Eknath Shinde/Instagram

Salman Khan greets Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

 

Sonakshi Sinha arrives with Zaheer Iqbal.

 

Disha Patani picks black and gold for the festive evening.

 

Mrunal Thakur looks like a vision in white.

 

Shilpa Shetty has been having a lot of fun this Ganpati season.

 

Lady in red Divya Khossla.

 

Himesh Reshammiya with wife Sonia and Eknath Shinde's daughter-in-law, Vrushali Shinde.

 

Sharad Kelkar picks a traditional ensemble for the evening.

 

Rohit Shetty arrives in monochrome. 

 

Sanjay Dutt makes sure to make time for Ganpati darshan at the CM's residence.

 

Like Salman, Govinda wears a blue bracelet too.

 

Geeta Basra with Harbhajan Singh.

 

Jeetendra with son Tusshar Kapoor.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neil Nitin Mukesh/Instagram

Neil Nitin Mukesh with Shekhar Suman and Saher Bhamla.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neil Nitin Mukesh/Instagram

Atlee and Orry take a selfie with Neil.

 

Rajkumar Hirani puts in an appearance.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

REDIFF MOVIES
