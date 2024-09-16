Salman Visits Eknath Shinde's Home For Ganpati Darshan

Film folk visited Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's residence for Ganpati darshan over the weekend.
Salman Khan greets Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.
Sonakshi Sinha arrives with Zaheer Iqbal.
Disha Patani picks black and gold for the festive evening.
Mrunal Thakur looks like a vision in white.
Shilpa Shetty has been having a lot of fun this Ganpati season.
Lady in red Divya Khossla.
Himesh Reshammiya with wife Sonia and Eknath Shinde's daughter-in-law, Vrushali Shinde.
Sharad Kelkar picks a traditional ensemble for the evening.
Rohit Shetty arrives in monochrome.
Sanjay Dutt makes sure to make time for Ganpati darshan at the CM's residence.
Like Salman, Govinda wears a blue bracelet too.
Geeta Basra with Harbhajan Singh.
Jeetendra with son Tusshar Kapoor.
Neil Nitin Mukesh with Shekhar Suman and Saher Bhamla.
Atlee and Orry take a selfie with Neil.
Rajkumar Hirani puts in an appearance.
Photographs: Panna Bandekar
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com