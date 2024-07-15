Sharvari's #MondayMotivation For You!

Sharvari shares some fabulous Monday motivation, as she gets ready to start shooting for her new film, Alpha.
The Munjya actor is really going places in her career.
Alpha is a YRF film set in the Spy Universe, and will co-star Alia Bhatt. It will be directed by Shiv Rawail of The Railway Men fame.
Before that, Sharvari will be seen in Nikkhil Advani's action drama Vedaa, starring John Abraham, Tamannaah Bhatia and Abhishek Banerjee.
Sharvari sure knows how to work hard and keep her focus even after a weekend of partying.