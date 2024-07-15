Sharvari's #MondayMotivation For You!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari/Instagram

Sharvari shares some fabulous Monday motivation, as she gets ready to start shooting for her new film, Alpha.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari/Instagram

The Munjya actor is really going places in her career.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari/Instagram

Alpha is a YRF film set in the Spy Universe, and will co-star Alia Bhatt. It will be directed by Shiv Rawail of The Railway Men fame.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari/Instagram

Before that, Sharvari will be seen in Nikkhil Advani's action drama Vedaa, starring John Abraham, Tamannaah Bhatia and Abhishek Banerjee.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari/Instagram

Sharvari sure knows how to work hard and keep her focus even after a weekend of partying.