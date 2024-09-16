Kapoors' Fun Sunday With Raha, Jeh, Tim

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

Different generations of the Kapoors got together to enjoy the Ganpati festival in Mumbai.

Ranbir Kapoor holds daughter Raha, but mummy Alia Bhatt is missing in the frame.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who has been getting rave reviews for her latest film The Buckingham Murders, holds Jeh while older brother Taimur aka Tim gets grandfatherly love from Randhir Kapoor.

Karisma Kapoor sits next to her mum Babita.

Others completing the family picture are Reema Kapoor, her husband Manoj Jain, son Aadar Jain with fiance Alekha Advani and Armaan Jain, with his wife Anissa Malhotra and Kunal Kapoor.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

Kareena and Ranbir can't get their eyes off their respective children, Jeh and Raha, and neither can we!

Earlier this week, Ranbir and his mother Neetu Kapoor were spotted performing the Ganpati Visarjan for their family's Ganpati idol.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

Karisma with Bappa.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com