News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Kapoors' Fun Sunday With Raha, Jeh, Tim

Kapoors' Fun Sunday With Raha, Jeh, Tim

By REDIFF MOVIES
September 16, 2024 11:36 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

Different generations of the Kapoors got together to enjoy the Ganpati festival in Mumbai.

Ranbir Kapoor holds daughter Raha, but mummy Alia Bhatt is missing in the frame.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who has been getting rave reviews for her latest film The Buckingham Murders, holds Jeh while older brother Taimur aka Tim gets grandfatherly love from Randhir Kapoor.

Karisma Kapoor sits next to her mum Babita.

Others completing the family picture are Reema Kapoor, her husband Manoj Jain, son Aadar Jain with fiance Alekha Advani and Armaan Jain, with his wife Anissa Malhotra and Kunal Kapoor.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

Kareena and Ranbir can't get their eyes off their respective children, Jeh and Raha, and neither can we!

Earlier this week, Ranbir and his mother Neetu Kapoor were spotted performing the Ganpati Visarjan for their family's Ganpati idol.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

Karisma with Bappa.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
A Lord Ganesha Celebration With An Important Message
A Lord Ganesha Celebration With An Important Message
Brilliant! A Toy Themed GaneshUtsav
Brilliant! A Toy Themed GaneshUtsav
PIX: Mumbai's First Sarvajanik Bappa
PIX: Mumbai's First Sarvajanik Bappa
RG Kar ex-principal was 'deceptive' during polygraph
RG Kar ex-principal was 'deceptive' during polygraph
Elizabeth Debicki Gets Her First Emmy
Elizabeth Debicki Gets Her First Emmy
M'luru tensed after stones pelted on places of worship
M'luru tensed after stones pelted on places of worship
Grenade attack on Manipur minister's residence
Grenade attack on Manipur minister's residence

More like this

Don't Miss! Lord Ganesha in Matsya Avtar

Don't Miss! Lord Ganesha in Matsya Avtar

Thane to Furth! Welcome, Lord Ganesha

Thane to Furth! Welcome, Lord Ganesha

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances