What Are Radhika, Vikrant Planning?

What Are Radhika, Vikrant Planning?

By Rediff Movies
June 07, 2022 12:08 IST
Do click on the images to find out the stars Photographer Pradeep Bandekar spotted on Monday.

 

IMAGE: Radhika Apte and Vikrant Massey kickstart the promotions of their film Forensic, directed by Vishal Furia.
The crime thriller will stream on Zee5 from June 24.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Honey Singh and Mahesh Bhatt at the launch of their Web series, Illuminati.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Malaika Arora, masked and ready for yoga.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Akanksha Ranjan joins her.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Birthday girl Ekta Kapoor steps out for dinner...
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: With bestie Ridhi Dogra.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: The Nikamma stars continue their promotion spree.
They've been busy -- take a look herehere and here.
Now Shirley Setia in bright yellow, is ready to spread joy on the sets of DID L’il Masters.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Co-star Abhimanyu Dassani, in lavender, is there as well.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: As is Shilpa Shetty, also in yellow.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Tejasswi Prakash matches her nails with boyfriend Karan Kundrra's jacket.
Karan, incidentally, is hosting Dance Deewane Juniors.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Nora Fatehi, elegant in white, is a judge on the show.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: As is the lovely Neetu Kapoor.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

 

 
Rediff Movies
'We wanted to capture Major Sandeep's spirit'

'We wanted to capture Major Sandeep's spirit'

Weekend Watch: What were Patralekhaa-Rajkummar doing?

Weekend Watch: What were Patralekhaa-Rajkummar doing?

