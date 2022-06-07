What Are Radhika, Vikrant Planning?

Do click on the images to find out the stars Photographer Pradeep Bandekar spotted on Monday.
IMAGE: Radhika Apte and Vikrant Massey kickstart the promotions of their film Forensic, directed by Vishal Furia.
The crime thriller will stream on Zee5 from June 24.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Honey Singh and Mahesh Bhatt at the launch of their Web series, Illuminati.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Malaika Arora, masked and ready for yoga.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Akanksha Ranjan joins her.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Birthday girl Ekta Kapoor steps out for dinner...
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: With bestie Ridhi Dogra.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Co-star Abhimanyu Dassani, in lavender, is there as well.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: As is Shilpa Shetty, also in yellow.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Tejasswi Prakash matches her nails with boyfriend Karan Kundrra's jacket.
Karan, incidentally, is hosting Dance Deewane Juniors.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Nora Fatehi, elegant in white, is a judge on the show.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: As is the lovely Neetu Kapoor.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar