Weekend Watch: What were Patralekhaa-Rajkummar doing?

Click on the images to find out which stars Photographer Pradeep Bandekar spotted on the weekend:
IMAGE: Rajkummar Rao steps out with his pet.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Wife Patralekhaa stays close.
IMAGE: The couple had to visit a doctor.
IMAGE: Farhan Akhtar works on Sunday; here he is, outside a dubbing studio.
IMAGE: Esha Gupta, who just had a release in Aashram 3, steps out in this lovely sari.
IMAGE: Their co-star, Shilpa Shetty, visits a salon.
IMAGE: Prachi Desai comes armed with her irresistible smile.
IMAGE: Ayushmann Khurrana and wifey Tahira Kashyap enjoy a day off with...
IMAGE: ...Son Virajveer, daughter Varushka, sister-in-law Akriti Khurana and her daughter Arzoie.
IMAGE: Zayed Khan with his wife Malaika Parekh step out with their sons, Zidaan and Aariz.
IMAGE: Karan Singh Grover gets a new look at Aalim Hakim's salon.
