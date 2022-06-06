News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Weekend Watch: What were Patralekhaa-Rajkummar doing?

Weekend Watch: What were Patralekhaa-Rajkummar doing?

By Rediff Movies
June 06, 2022 14:54 IST
Click on the images to find out which stars Photographer Pradeep Bandekar spotted on the weekend:

 

IMAGE: Rajkummar Rao steps out with his pet.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Wife Patralekhaa stays close.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: The couple had to visit a doctor.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Farhan Akhtar works on Sunday; here he is, outside a dubbing studio.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Esha Gupta, who just had a release in Aashram 3, steps out in this lovely sari.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: It's promotion time once again for Nikamma stars Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia.
They've been busy -- take a look here and here.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Their co-star, Shilpa Shetty, visits a salon.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Prachi Desai comes armed with her irresistible smile.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Ayushmann Khurrana and wifey Tahira Kashyap enjoy a day off with...
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: ...Son Virajveer, daughter Varushka, sister-in-law Akriti Khurana and her daughter Arzoie.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Zayed Khan with his wife Malaika Parekh step out with their sons, Zidaan and Aariz.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Karan Singh Grover gets a new look at Aalim Hakim's salon.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

 

 
Rediff Movies
What Made KK EXCEPTIONAL

What Made KK EXCEPTIONAL

'More to friendship than girlfriend...'

'More to friendship than girlfriend...'

