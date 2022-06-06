Aishwarya Celebrates Kriti at IIFA

IMAGE: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gives away the Best Actress Award to Kriti Sanon for Mimi.

This is Kriti's first-ever Best Actress award, and she was grateful: 'Dreams do come true! All you need to do is keep working hard towards it and never lose faith!

'It has taken me 8yrs to get my first #BestActress award. But I'm so happy that I received my first for #Mimi -- a film I'll treasure forever, a character that will always be special in my filmography!

'Thank you @iifa for this validation and for an amazing evening!! Will always be grateful to #Dinoo @laxman.utekar sir for making me your Mimi for life and the whole cast and crew of Mimi for making this journey so memorable!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy IIFA Awards/Instagram