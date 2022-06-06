Aishwarya Celebrates Kriti at IIFA

The 22nd IIFA Awards in Abu Dhabi saw big wins and surprise misses.
Please click on the images for a look at the stars at the IIFA Awards.
IMAGE: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gives away the Best Actress Award to Kriti Sanon for Mimi.
This is Kriti's first-ever Best Actress award, and she was grateful: 'Dreams do come true! All you need to do is keep working hard towards it and never lose faith!
'It has taken me 8yrs to get my first #BestActress award. But I'm so happy that I received my first for #Mimi -- a film I'll treasure forever, a character that will always be special in my filmography!
'Thank you @iifa for this validation and for an amazing evening!! Will always be grateful to #Dinoo @laxman.utekar sir for making me your Mimi for life and the whole cast and crew of Mimi for making this journey so memorable!'
Photograph: Kind courtesy IIFA Awards/Instagram
IMAGE: Vicky Kaushal won the Best Actor Award for Sardar Udham: 'Behind all that jazz it's that boy who once thought everything he wished to achieve was all too far. Waited for you since forever... not leaving you tonight!
'IIFA Best Actor! Thank You @shoojitsircar for believing in me and making it possible for me and thank you Team #SardarUdham, this one's for all of us. For everyone who voted for this win, I love you! @iifa.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy IIFA Awards/Instagram
IMAGE: Sharvari cherishes her Best Debut Female Award for Bunty Aur Babli 2.
Photograph: Kind courtesy IIFA Awards/Instagram
IMAGE: It's a proud moment for Suneil Shetty as he gives the Best Debut Male Award to son Ahan Shetty for Tadap.
Photograph: Kind courtesy IIFA Awards/Instagram
IMAGE: Saiee Tamhankar won the Best Supporting Actress Award for Mimi. Genelia D'Souza Deshmukh does the honours.
Photograph: Kind courtesy IIFA Awards/Instagram
IMAGE: Pankaj Tripathi won the Best Supporting Actor Award for Anurag Basu's Ludo.
Photograph: Kind courtesy IIFA Awards/Instagram
IMAGE: Anurag Basu deserves his Award for the Best Original Story for Ludo and he accepts it from Shahid Kapoor.
Photograph: Kind courtesy IIFA Awards/Instagram
IMAGE: Divya Khosla Kumar and Boney Kapoor give the Best Director Award to Vishnuvardhan for Shershaah.
Photograph: Kind courtesy IIFA Awards/Instagram
IMAGE: Kausar Munir won the Best Lyricist Award for the inspirational song Lehra Do from '83.
Photograph: Kind courtesy IIFA Awards/Instagram
IMAGE: Jubin Nautiyal won the Best Playback Singer Male Wward for Raataan Lambiyan from Shershaah.
Photograph: Kind courtesy IIFA Awards/Instagram
IMAGE: Asees Kaur won the Best Playback Singer Female Award for the same song.
Photograph: Kind courtesy IIFA Awards/Instagram
IMAGE: Tiger Shroff performs to Jai Jai Shiv Shankar and Whistle Baja.
Photograph: Kind courtesy IIFA Awards/Instagram
IMAGE: Shahid pays tribute to Bappi Lahiri.
Photograph: Kind courtesy IIFA Awards/Instagram
IMAGE: Nora Fatehi joins Sasha.
Photograph: Kind courtesy IIFA Awards/Instagram
IMAGE: Nora also performed to her new song, Dirty Little Secret.
Photograph: Kind courtesy IIFA Awards/Instagram
IMAGE: Ananya Panday grooves to Saami from Pushpa.
Photograph: Kind courtesy IIFA Awards/Instagram
IMAGE: Hosts Maniesh Paul and Ritiesh Deshmukh make Salman Khan laugh.
Photograph: Kind courtesy IIFA Awards/Instagram
IMAGE: Sara Ali Khan performs to her hit songs, Aankh Maarey, Haan Main Galat and Chaka Chak.
Photograph: Kind courtesy IIFA Awards/Instagram
IMAGE: Sara hosted a segment with Salman too.
Photograph: Kind courtesy IIFA Awards/Instagram
IMAGE: Abhishek Bachchan's performance was a proud moment for his daddy.
It was so cute to watch AB Jr's wife and daughter cheer him from the audience.
Photograph: Kind courtesy IIFA Awards/Instagram
IMAGE: Divya Khosla Kumar performs with Guru Randhawa and Honey Singh.
Photograph: Kind courtesy IIFA Awards/Instagram