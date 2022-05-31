News
Met Shilpa, The Superwoman?

By Rediff Movies
May 31, 2022 15:25 IST
Shilpa Shetty, Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia promote their new film Nikamma on the reality show, Dance Deewane Juniors.

Please click on the images for a look at the stars on Dance Deewane Juniors.

 

IMAGE: Since Shilpa Shetty's playing a 'superwoman' in Nikamma, this red 'cape' is a perfect addition to her outfit.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Abhimanyu Dassani plays the titular role.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: The duo take inspiration from the poster.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Shirley Setia makes her big screen debut with Nikamma.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Nora Fatehi, a judge on Dance Deewane Juniors, looks effortlessly hot in an off-shoulder, deep blue gown.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Neetu Kapoor, who is a judge on the show as well, spices up her green sari with a funky blue jacket.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Choreographer Marzi Pestonji, who is also on the show's three-judge panel, joins the blue bandwagon with a denim jacket.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Is the show's host Karan Kundrra chatting with girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash?
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Sure looks like it :)
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

 

 
X

 

Rediff Movies
