Met Shilpa, The Superwoman?

Shilpa Shetty, Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia promote their new film Nikamma on the reality show, Dance Deewane Juniors.

Please click on the images for a look at the stars on Dance Deewane Juniors.

IMAGE: Since Shilpa Shetty's playing a 'superwoman' in Nikamma, this red 'cape' is a perfect addition to her outfit.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Abhimanyu Dassani plays the titular role.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: The duo take inspiration from the poster.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Shirley Setia makes her big screen debut with Nikamma.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Nora Fatehi, a judge on Dance Deewane Juniors, looks effortlessly hot in an off-shoulder, deep blue gown.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Neetu Kapoor, who is a judge on the show as well, spices up her green sari with a funky blue jacket.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Choreographer Marzi Pestonji, who is also on the show's three-judge panel, joins the blue bandwagon with a denim jacket.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Is the show's host Karan Kundrra chatting with girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash?

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Sure looks like it :)

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar