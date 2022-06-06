Pooja, Kareena, Katrina Make May HOTTER!

There's more to summer fashion than just wearing a pair of shorts and T-shirts.
And our favourite B-town divas are here to show us just that!
Namrata Thakker shows us wow May fashion.
Aashram 3 actress Esha Gupta knows just how to keep it sexy in summer and wears a gorgeous lilac cutout dress while holidaying in Dubai.
Sanya Malhotra looks bright as sunshine in her little yellow dress, which screams comfort and style.
At Karan Johar's 50th birthday party, Pooja Hegde made a bold style statement in a glitter gold outfit.
If there's one couple in Bollywood that never gets fashion wrong, it's Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan.
Bebo's silver dress is absolutely steal-worthy and Saif looks dapper in his three piece-suit.
Katrina Kaif chose white for KJo's big bash and we love it!
Bhumi Pednekar raises the temperature in her printed yellow corset top and a matching skirt with a thigh-high slit.
Mouni Roy gives her desi look an edgy twist by opting for a black platinum lehenga-choli and it's quite a refreshing sight.
Huma Qureshi channels her inner boho diva in a colourful, flowy maxi dress.
It's not easy to pull off an all-denim look, but Sonakshi Sinha does it effortlessly with a lot of sass.
Kritika Kamra's yellow satin wrap dress is simple yet very chic and sexy.