Pooja, Kareena, Katrina Make May HOTTER!

Pooja, Kareena, Katrina Make May HOTTER!

By NAMRATA THAKKER
June 06, 2022 10:01 IST
There's more to summer fashion than just wearing a pair of shorts and T-shirts.

And our favourite B-town divas are here to show us just that!

Namrata Thakker shows us wow May fashion.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Esha Gupta/Instagram

Aashram 3 actress Esha Gupta knows just how to keep it sexy in summer and wears a gorgeous lilac cutout dress while holidaying in Dubai.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanya Malhotra/Instagram

Sanya Malhotra looks bright as sunshine in her little yellow dress, which screams comfort and style.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

At Karan Johar's 50th birthday party, Pooja Hegde made a bold style statement in a glitter gold outfit.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

If there's one couple in Bollywood that never gets fashion wrong, it's Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan.

Bebo's silver dress is absolutely steal-worthy and Saif looks dapper in his three piece-suit.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

Katrina Kaif chose white for KJo's big bash and we love it!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram

Bhumi Pednekar raises the temperature in her printed yellow corset top and a matching skirt with a thigh-high slit.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

Mouni Roy gives her desi look an edgy twist by opting for a black platinum lehenga-choli and it's quite a refreshing sight.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Huma Qureshi /Instagram

Huma Qureshi channels her inner boho diva in a colourful, flowy maxi dress.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

It's not easy to pull off an all-denim look, but Sonakshi Sinha does it effortlessly with a lot of sass.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kritika Kamra/Instagram

Kritika Kamra's yellow satin wrap dress is simple yet very chic and sexy.

NAMRATA THAKKER / Rediff.com
