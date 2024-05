Actor Parineeti Chopra and her husband Raghav Chadha worshipped at Mumbai's Siddhivinayak temple on Friday, May 24, 2024.

IMAGE: Raghav had surgery for retinal detachment in London a few weeks earlier, and Pari and Raghav were likely thanking Lord Ganesha for the successful outcome. All photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Pari and Raghav with the Lord Of New Beginnings.

IMAGE: Raghav was probably praying that the Aam Aadmi Party -- which he represents in the Rajya Sabha -- emerges from its current troubles.

IMAGE: Pari put on 15 kilos for her role in Imtiaz Ali's Chamkila, but we can't help wondering if... look at the first two pictures again, folks.

IMAGE: Raghav deep in prayer.

IMAGE: The temple pujari returns the puja thali.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com