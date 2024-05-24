News
Aditi Grabs Eyeballs At Cannes

Source: ANI
May 24, 2024 11:58 IST
Photograph: Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

Aditi Rao Hydari has been dishing out fashion goals like a diva at the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival.

On Thursday, she walked the iconic red carpet in a stunning black and white gown. She tied her hair in a neat bun and kept her makeup simple.

The star attended the screening of L'Amour Ouf (Beating Hearts) directed by Gilles Lellouche on Thursday.

Aditi represented cosmetics giant L'Oreal at the 77th Cannes Film Festival.

 

Aditi's second look from Cannes 2024 was equally mesmerising.

In the images and videos posted online, she could be seen walking on the streets of the French Riviera in a floral black gown.

Her sleeveless ensemble comes in shades of yellow, black and green and features a halter neckline.

Not only did fans fall in love with her look but her fiance Siddharth also could not resist praising her.
'Oh Wow!,' he commented.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Aditi is being lauded for her role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.

