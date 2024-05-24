News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Indians Win Awards At Cannes

Indians Win Awards At Cannes

By Saibal Chatterjee/PTI
May 24, 2024 12:08 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Third prize winner Mansi Maheshwari, First prize winner Chidananda S Naik and joint Second Prize winners Asya Segalovich and Nikos Kolioukos. Photograph: Kind courtesy Film and Television Institute of India Pune/X

In a major triumph for India at the 77th Cannes Film Festival, Chidananda S Naik's Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know... has won the first prize in the La Cinef competition.

The Mysuru doctor-turned film-maker made the film at the end of his one-year course in the television wing of Pune's Film and Television Institute of India.

Sunflowers... is based on a Kannada folk tale about an old woman who steals a rooster. As a result of her action, the sun stops rising in the village.

 

The third prize in the La Cinef competition on Thursday went to India-born Mansi Maheshwari's animation film Bunnyhood.

Maheshwari, born in Meerut and an ex-student of NIFT Delhi, made the film as a student of UK's National Film and Television School.

The second prize was shared by Out of the Widow Through the Wall, directed by Columbia University's Asya Segalovich, and The Chaos She Left Behind made by Nikos Kolioukos of Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, Greece.

The Cannes Film Festival awards a 15,000 Euro grant for the first prize winner, 11,250 euros for the second prize and 7,500 euros for the third prize.

The winning films will be screened at the Cinema du Pantheon on June 3 and at the MK2 Quai de Seine on June 4.

The first prize for Naik is India's second in five years. In 2020, Ashmita Guha Neogi, also from FTII, won the award for her film CatDog.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Saibal Chatterjee/PTI
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Aditi Grabs Eyeballs At Cannes
Aditi Grabs Eyeballs At Cannes
Urvashi Captivates Cannes
Urvashi Captivates Cannes
A Peek Into Sobhita's Cannes Diary
A Peek Into Sobhita's Cannes Diary
Gambhir frontrunner; BCCI rejects Aussie coach claims
Gambhir frontrunner; BCCI rejects Aussie coach claims
'Gambhir will be brilliant as India coach'
'Gambhir will be brilliant as India coach'
'We Will Never Leave Modiji'
'We Will Never Leave Modiji'
Aditi Grabs Eyeballs At Cannes
Aditi Grabs Eyeballs At Cannes

More like this

'For Me, Light And Shade Is The Melody'

'For Me, Light And Shade Is The Melody'

Siddharth Floored By Aditi's Cannes Look

Siddharth Floored By Aditi's Cannes Look

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances